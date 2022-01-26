‘Don’t look up’ fails to beat ‘Red Alert’ on Netflix in its first month

It is clear that there are a number of actors in Hollywood today who are second to none. And if you put them together in the same feature film, you get a diamond in the rough, polished and unpolished, which will have no rival or competition in terms of viewings. That is exactly what has happened with Red alertthe film starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds that Netflix has hit with an audience record that has knocked down even bird box (Blindly), which until recently was the most viewed on the platform.

don’t look upthe satire of Adam McKay, was the favorite to compete closely with Red Alert. And that, certainly, she has achieved, but it has not managed to become the most watched on Netflix nor has it surpassed the movie of Rawson Marshall Thurber in number of hours played in its first month of release. Red alert got 364.02 million hours in its first 28 days of release, while don’t look up They remain 359.78 million hours. Not much below it, really, but it did not manage to take that first place from the film with The Rock, Deadpool and Wonder Woman in the lead.

The most viewed films in their first 28 days of release

1. Red Alert: 364,020,000 hours

364,020,000 hours 2. Don’t look up: 359,780,000 hours

359,780,000 hours 3.Bird Box: 282,020,000 hours

282,020,000 hours 4. Extraction: 231,340,000 hours

231,340,000 hours 5. Unforgivable: 214,700,000 hours

214,700,000 hours 6. The Irish: 214,570,000 hours

214,570,000 hours 7. My first kiss 2: 209,250,000 hours

209,250,000 hours 8. 6 in the shade: 205,470,000 hours

205,470,000 hours 9. Spenser Confidential: 197,320,000 hours

197,320,000 hours 10. Enola Holmes: 189,900,000 hours

the movie of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep they have been no short-term match for the usual cast of the superhero world. We will see if over time this comedy that has triumphed in criticism manages to snatch that position of most watched movie on Netflix from Red Alert.

Fountain.