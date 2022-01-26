Don’t Look Up Becomes the Second Most Successful Movie in Netflix History

Beyond the last troubled days that Netflix has had as a result of the significant drop in the price of its shares after failing to meet your self-imposed goal of active subscribersthe leading streaming platform has a lot to celebrate and all thanks to one of its latest releases.

Yes, because since the tape debuted don’t look up (December 24, 2021), was viewed almost three hundred and sixty million hoursallowing it to become the second most successful movie of all time on Netflix.

Thus, the story starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Jennifer Lawrence qCame just four million hours short of Red Notice, the film that remains the most successful so far. In third place is the spectacular BirdBox, Sandra Bullock’s thriller that premiered in 2018.

In the case of Chile, although the number of hours played is not given, the Top 10 Netflix page confirms that since its premiere it has remained in the list of the ten most viewedthis week using box number four.

Also don’t look up remains among the most watched in eighty-nine countries in total, highlighting practically all of Latin America, a large part of Europe, also in Asia and even in some countries of Africa, in addition to Oceania.

