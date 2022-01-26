Does Amazon really have a zombie apocalypse clause?

Some companies have different precautions and considerations in case of unexpected events. But will they have a clause that prevents a zombie apocalypse?

In social networks, information went viral that ensures that Amazon has a clause that prevents actions for the company in the event of a zombie apocalypse. And this trend is true.

Through the company portal you can find the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Terms of Service document. The document has a section on the Amazon Lumberyard engine.

This is a video game engine that allows developers to create or host their games on AWS. Therefore, they are storage services in your space, on which thousands of Internet pages and services depend.

It may interest you: With the purchase of Activision, Microsoft acquires vital technology to compete in the metaverse | Video

However, the technology multinational details that this tool has certain restrictions on its use, as well as lists the acceptable uses. Note that Lumberyard are not intended for use with life or safety critical systems. That is, it cannot be used for medical equipment, automated transportation systems or autonomous vehicles or in aircraft or air traffic control, nuclear facilities, manned spacecraft or for military use in connection with live combat.

However, within this section, there is a clause, which is numbered 42.10, which includes an exception: the restriction will not apply in the event of a viral infection causing zombies. The clause says:

“However, this restriction shall not apply in the event of the occurrence (with certification from the United States Centers for Disease Control or succeeding agency) of a widespread viral infection transmitted through bites or contact with bodily fluids that causes human corpses to revive and attempt to consume live human flesh, blood, brain, or nervous tissue and is likely to lead to the downfall of organized civilization”.

It may interest you: Music services like Spotify and Apple Music gained almost 110 million users in 2021

The clause it has been available since 2016 and is also found in the last update of the document, as of December 2021.

Faced with this, a controversy broke out between users on social networks.

There is something that Amazon and @JeffBezos know and are sending us signs of the next apocalypse? Before they say it’s Fake, you can go to the official page. Choose the language and the point is 42.10 https://t.co/FJUSV1ZESs#Zombies pic.twitter.com/93BFxU1LLZ – Fernando Cerimedo (@FerCerimedo_ok) January 23, 2022

If Amazon includes zombies in its terms of service, should we be concerned? 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/CVdBN1YBB4 — Ness 🎗️💛🎗️💛 (@NessCisa) January 24, 2022