Doctor Strange 2 will have this brutal character (SPOILERS)

There is less left for Doctor Strange 2 to be released and there will be more and more rumors and SPOILERS like the one we leave you below.

The first film of Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe that we can see in 2022 will be Doc Strange 2 and they have already confirmed that they will be actors like benedict cumberbatch (Dr Stephen Strange), elizabeth olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), Rachel McAdams (Dr Christine Palmer), Michael Stuhlbarg (Dr Nicodemus West), Benedict Wong (wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (bite) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). But there are also a lot of rumors about some other characters that could have small cameos or very important roles.

Attention SPOILERS. It has been leaked that Doc Strange 2 will have spider-man from Tobey Maguire. As Mariana Torreswho lends his voice to Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch in the Portuguese dubs, he shared a photo together with Manolo Kingthe actor who doubles Tobey Maguire. She captioned: “Good things are coming”so the Internet has gone crazy and they say that this peter parker who had an epic comeback in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), will have a participation in the sequel to Marvel Studios’ Sorcerer Supreme.

Here we leave the publication:

Do you think we’ll see Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker in Doctor Strange 2? Leave us your comments below.

What will the movie be about?

For now we have few details of the plot, but we know that the Doctor Strange is very concerned about the great possibilities offered by the “multiverse”, since exploring it can cause all existing realities to collide with each other. But when he meets a young woman named America Chavez who has the power to jump through the different Universes, they will meet alternative versions of the most important heroes of Marvel Studios. For this reason, it is already being rumored that the spider-man by Tobey Maguire, the Professor X by Patrick Stewart, Wolverines by Hugh Jackman and reed richards by John Krasinski.

Doc Strange 2 will be released on May 5, 2022. While we wait, we can see the rest of the installments where this character has participated in the Disney Plus streaming platform.