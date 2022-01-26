Do you own Aeroméxico shares? It’s time to sell them, experts say

However, investors still have an escape window: a Public Offer for the Acquisition of Shares (OPA) in which the shares will be bought at a fixed price, low, but higher than zero.

Should I buy Aeroméxico shares right now? Sell ​​them? Wait for the takeover bid? What will happen if I do not sell my shares? Below we answer these questions.

What will happen to my Aeroméxico shares?

Currently, there are more than 682 million shares outstanding, which can be purchased by anyone, also known as free float or free-float.

Due to the entry of new capital to Aeroméxico, there will be an issue of 682 billion shares, which will mean that each share will have a significantly lower value, even close to zero, as the airline itself acknowledges.

“After the corresponding capital increase, the current shareholders will be almost completely diluted, so that their remaining shareholding will probably be minimal (if any),” the airline said in a statement sent to the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). in February 2021.

Hence, the shareholders of Aeroméxico agreed to carry out a takeover bid so that investors can sell the shares they have at a value of 0.01 pesos (or 1 peso cent) which, despite being low, is not zero.

“The OPA is an exit mechanism for current investors who have Aeroméxico shares so that they can monetize their current position, that is, sell it, and not suffer a complete dilution of their investment, which is practically zero,” explains Marco. Montañez, analyst at Casa de Bolsa.

The takeover bid, which will be carried out by the firm Alinfra on a date yet to be defined, will give way to the entry of new capital, which will entail a process known as split Inverse, in which a new share will be issued for every five million existing titles, so if this number of shares is not gathered, investors will probably be left without any title, according to Brian Rodríguez, an analyst at Monex Grupo Financiero.

“Currently, there are 682 million shares in circulation. If we do the conversion over 5 million [de nuevas acciones], we will only have 136.42 shares left with respect to the current share capital, which only represents 90,419.9 pesos”, he warns. These shares would represent 0.0001% of Aeroméxico’s new capital stock.