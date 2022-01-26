Disney Wins The Battle Of ‘Streaming’ In 2021: This Is The Most Viewed Movie Of The Year – CINEMABLEND

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse occupies the top four spots on the list beating one of Netflix’s films of the year.

A new year has begun and it’s time to look back to see which movies have reigned on streaming platforms in 2021. Disney+ has become the clear winner of this battle with one of his latest animation titles. Lucathe film of pixar directed by Enrico Casarosa, is the most watched movie in ‘streaming’ in 2021 in the United States.

According to data collected by nielson -American information, data and market measurement company-, Luca has accumulated some 10.6 billion minutes of viewing in 2021. This film did not go through theaters and was released directly on Disney +. The studio's first film to premiere on the streaming platform without hitting theaters first was Soul and the same will happen March 11th with Red.

But Luca It is not the only Disney title that tops this list. The first four positions are occupied by films from the House of Mickey Mouse. Vaiana stands in second position. follow him Raya and the last dragon Y Frozen II.

You have to go to fifth place to find a non-Disney movie: Red alert, the Netflix action film starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. After this title, Disney is present again. In sixth position is Frozen the ice kingdomin seventh Soul and in eighth cruel.

The Mitchells vs. the Machinesfrom Netflix, has slipped into ninth place, but the tenth position is once again occupied by a Disney title: Jungle Cruise. On an Amazon Adventure by Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson followed, in eleventh position, black widowthe prequel to Marvel Cinematic Universe starring Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson).

In the last four positions appears, for the first time, another streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video. The film that occupies the twelfth position is Tomorrow’s War, the science fiction title starring Chris Pratt. They are followed, in order from largest to smallest, Coconut from Disney+, superkids from Netflix and finally Avengers: Endgameagain from Disney+.

