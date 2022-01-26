Disney + confirmed that it will work on a series of the “Percy Jackson” saga

The platform will launch a television fiction based on the “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” books. (Disney)

the turn came for Percy Jackson in the original catalog of Disney+. After Rick Riordan, the creator of this fantastic universe, announced in 2020 that his novels would give rise to an upcoming live action series, it is now official: the digital platform confirmed that it will work on this television adaptation . As you remember, in 2010 and 2013, they released the only two films with which the story made the leap to the big screen, but they did not continue with more deliveries.

“The wait is over, demigods. I’m excited to be the first to tell you that Percy Jackson and the Olympians It will truly come to your screens. The clever friends of Disney+ They gave us the green light. And the best part is that James Bobin is on board as our pilot director,” Riordan said in a video shared by the streaming service.

It should be noted that the author is involved in the project as a screenwriter and will write the pilot episode with Jon Steinberg. In addition, he highlighted Bobin as “a great person and a talented director”, so there is great expectation for what these creative minds achieve in this new production based on the successful fantasy literary saga on its arrival on television.

Rick Riordan’s literary saga will be adapted again, but this time for the small screen. (Disney)

Will Logan Lerman return as Percy Jackson?

On the casting of the new fiction of Percy Jackson Very few details are available at the moment. The production has already started looking for the actors that will make up the cast. live actionbut it is unknown if the stars who went through the film version will return. Logan Lerman brought the iconic central character to life However, the years have passed and it would be very difficult to bring him back in the same role. What is a fact is that fans would like to see him, this time, in the role of Poseidon. It only remains to wait to see how this original title of Disney+.

More than a decade ago, exactly in 2010, it was released in theaters Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, the first of a film series that did not last long on the big screen. Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Abel, Uma Thurman, Pierce Brosnan, Sean Bean, Rosario Dawson and more stars made up the main cast at the time under the direction of Chris Columbus (harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone).

Originally, the film saga starred Logan Lerman. It is unknown if the actor will return for the project. (Disney)

The second part (Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters) arrived in 2013, was directed by Thor Freudenthal and produced by Columbus. Both films were successful at the box office, but the reviews received from the specialized press were divided between its positive and negative aspects. Despite being a high-potential and highly profitable teen movie franchise, that didn’t convince 20th Century Fox to go ahead with the Rick Riordan-penned story.

With Disney+ at the head of magnificent universes like Marvel and starwarsthe resurgence of Percy Jackson It could be much more effective in an episodic and seasonal format to tell in detail everything the writer envisioned when writing each book.

