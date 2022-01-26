Demi Moore and Mila Kunis laugh at Ashton Kutcher in his latest project

They have never worked together before, but actresses Demi Moore and Mila Kunis have something in common: Ashton Kutcher. Demi, the actor’s ex-wife, and Mila, his current wife, have joined their paths professionally, appearing together in the latest advertising campaign for the telephone company AT&T, which features the two performers for one of the first ads to be broadcast on the famous break from the 2022 SuperBowl.

For the announcement, the two women do not hesitate to laugh at their situation during an apparent high school alumni reunion. Both dressed in black dresses and with their hair loose, remain at two different tables during the award ceremony for those gathered there.

The two actresses attended the same institute in Los Angeles. AT&T/YouTube

Specifically, they are both nervous when the “Most Admired Student” award is announced, which they think will go to them. The two, with confidence and the support of their friends at their respective tables, arrive on stage to collect the award that, to their surprise, is not awarded to either of them, but to another former student who they had no idea about. existence.

“What are you doing here?” Mila asks Demi, as they both stand on stage visibly uncomfortable. Demi later tells Mila that she “had no idea they went to the same high school,” to which Kunis jokes, “We have a lot in common,” referring to her husband, Ashton Kutcher.

Both are upset when a stranger receives the award. AT&T/YouTube

The announcement has caused a sensation, especially since in addition to seeing the two actresses joking about their present past, the two actually went to the same institute. Of course, two decades apart: Demi Moore was a student at Fairfax High School in Los Angeles in the late 70s, while Kunis graduated in 2001.

The project represents another collaboration of Mila Kunis with the telephone company, who had the idea of ​​​​joining her with her husband’s ex-wife after discovering that they had attended the same institute. It was Kunis herself who contacted Moore and proposed the project: “Who would have thought that being a Fairfax alumnus would result in this unexpected opportunity to meet Mila in such a fun way?” Moore commented in statements to Entertainment Weekly.

Ashton Kutcher, their ‘common element’

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher were one of the most established couples of the 2000s. After the news of the actress’s romance, then 42 years old, with the actor, then 26, jumped into the media, their relationship revolutionized the social landscape , especially since Kutcher was just a few years older than the artist’s daughters, Rumer, Scout and Talullah, the result of her marriage to Bruce Willis, whom she divorced in 2002.

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore were married for eight years. © BGF / Focus Reports

“When I met Ashton, it almost felt like a second chance. I was able to go back in time and experience what it was like to be young, with him, more intensely than I was able to experience when I was in my twenties”, she stated in an interview at the time.

After their wedding on September 24, 2005, everything was happiness in the marriage until both surprised the media with the news of their separation, after some complicated years. Demi Moore lost their baby at six months of gestation, and she began to blame herself for the misfortune. The lack of children, Kutcher’s requests to satisfy his sexual needs and an alleged infidelity of the actor caused the end of the marriage, which ended in divorce in 2013.





Two years later, Kutcher would find love again with actress Mila Kunis, with whom he starred in “That Wonderful ’70s” as a teenager and who coincidentally played his partner on the series. After more than a decade of friendship, the actor began dating Kunis in 2012, and they celebrated their wedding in 2015. The couple have two sons together, Wyatt, seven, and Dimitri, five.

The actor has formed a family with actress Mila Kunis, with whom he has been since 2015. GTRES

The actresses have always shown that their relationship is more than cordial. Moreover, in an interview, Mila defended the relationship that her husband had maintained with the actress, so criticized for their age difference and with montage accusations: “They had a normal, real relationship,” she assured then, “He was younger , but she was very fond of the children she had with Bruce Willis.” A cordial relationship that now crosses the screen and that demonstrates the good harmony that everyone has, despite the circumstances.

