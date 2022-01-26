Demi Moore and Mila Kunis appear together in a commercial | Celebs U

Karen Garcia

Ashton Kutcher’s ex and his current wife discover they have a lot in common

Can you imagine meeting your husband’s ex whom he loved so much? This happened to Mila Kunis who surprised her fans after appearing in a commercial with Demi Moore, who was Ashton Kutcher’s partner from 2005 to 2013.

A part of the ad went viral and is that heas two beautiful actresses shared a scene for an AT&T commercial. In the clip, both wear a black dress and start talking to the point that they discover they have a lot in common.

In the commercial, the two actresses play themselves and is about their high school reunion, where the emcee will announce the winner of the ‘Most Admired Alumni’ award.

And that’s when Demi and Mila walk to the main stage to claim their prize and realize that they are in the same place wondering what the two of them are doing there. However, neither of them is the winner, but they are still amazed to find each other.

In a short chat, Moore tells Kunis, “I had no idea we were in the same high school,” to which Kutcher’s current wife replies, “We have a lot in common.”

Although many thought that this was only part of their dialogue, it was later confirmed that in real life, it is true that the two attended the same high school, Fairfax High School in Los Angeles.

It is even said that it was Mila’s idea to invite Demi to the commercial to make the parody funnier: “It was during my first collaboration meeting with AT&T that we discovered that Demi was also a student at Fairfax High.”

“I thought it would bring humor and laughter to what was already a great announcement. I approached her and she was so thrilled that she jumped on board. Now we’re just working on becoming billionaires,” he added.

Of course, the followers of the famous were amazed at the news of their collaboration, since the two have owned the heart of the same man, Ashton Kutcher.