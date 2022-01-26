Deer with one foot out of the postseason

A two-run RBI double from justin dean and another RBI with a fly ball by Asael Sánchez in the 13th inning sensationally gave the victory to the Mayos of Navojoawhich lost 7-0 and ended up winning 10-8 at Mazatlan deerwho gave up the series and are on the verge of elimination.

I know will define whether or not they advance The Mochiswhen Venados visit Cañeros starting tomorrow and until Thursday, in the last series of the regular role.

early attack

In the same first roll, the Venados outlined themselves to victory by scoring five times.

Randy Romero hit a sizzling line drive down third base that went deep into left field for a double. He then scored on a hit to the right by Carlos Muñoz.

Ricky Álvarez struck out, but Misael Germán and Ramón Ríos singled for Muñoz and Germán to score on Ricardo Valenzuela’s double.

The next two annotations were brought by Héctor Mora with uncatchable, so Ríos and Valenzuela scored.

more races

On the second roll, with one out, Isaac Paredes reached second base with an error by third baseman Samar Leyva. He then scored with Misael Germán’s double.

In the third inning, Ricardo Valenzuela singled and reached the pentagon with a fly ball to central Randy Romero.

The tribe discounted in the fourth with a hit by Asael Sánchez, for which Justin Dean rang, on base with a double.

In the sixth inning, rookie Reivaj Garcia drove in two for the Mayos with a double and then scored on Kyle Martin’s 17th homer of the season.

In the seventh inning, the Mayos closed 6-7 with Asael Sánchez’s RBI hit. This same player produced the tie in the ninth with another hit and with it the game went into extra innings.

In the bottom of the 13th inning, pinch-hitting Mikell Granberry had his first hit and drove in his first run.

pitching

Jared Wilson started for Venados and worked five and a third rolls, six hits, four runs, one walk and six strikeouts. Tomás Solís, Iván Zavala, Alejandro Soto, Marco Rivas, Tyler Wilson, Jesús Barraza and the defeated Fernando Burgueño followed him.

Raúl Carillo started for the tribe and only pitched three innings with nine hits, seven runs, one walk and one strikeout. He was relieved by Martín Buitimea, Francisco Moreno, Francisco Haro, Juan Robles, Antonio Garzón; then he threw out the winner, Jonathan Partida, and Esteban Haro saved the game.

STANDING

LAMP

TEAM G P JV

1. Eagles 20 13 –

2. May 19 14 1.0

3. Orange trees 18 15 2.0

4. Sultans 17 15 2.5

5. Yaquis 17 16 3.0

6. Charros 16 16 3.5

6. Cotton 16 17 4.0

8. Deer 15 18 5.0

9. Tomato trees 15 18 5.0

10. Rod holders 11 22 9.0

LAST SERIES REGULAR ROLE (DEC. 21 TO 23)

Mazatlan in Los Mochis

Culiacan in Jalisco

Guasave in Monterrey

Hermosillo in Obregon

Mexicalin in Hermosillo