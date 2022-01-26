Damon Albarn criticizes Taylor Swift for being a “co-writer” of his songs

Apparently things have gotten quite tense between Damon Albarn, Gorillaz and Blur frontman, and pop superstar Taylor Swift.

It all started with a recent interview for the Los Angeles Times, in which Albarn spoke about his upcoming concert at Walt Disney Concert Hall, where he will play songs from his latest solo album accompanied only by piano and strings. The conversation led him to explain that putting on a show this way is a challenge that “a lot of modern music couldn’t handle.”

In response, the interviewer, known to be a leading pop music critic, pointed out that the composition of Taylor Swift is good enough to fit such an instrumentation, taking as an example the singer’s work with Aaron Dessner in 2020. However, Damon Albarn he didn’t quite agree with it and that’s when the bomb exploded.

“She doesn’t write her songs. Co-writing doesn’t count. I know what co-writing is and it’s very different from writing. I’m not throwing hate at anyone, I’m just saying that there is a big difference between a composer and a composer who co-writes. It doesn’t mean that the result can’t be really good… I guess I’m a traditionalist in that sense, “explained the singer.

And as if this were not enough, Damon He continued his answer with a comparison between Swift and Billie Eilish and Finneas: “A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother. I’m more attracted to them Taylor Swift. It’s just darker, less infinitely optimistic. I think she is exceptional.”

The words of the British musician began to run on the internet, until they reached the eyes of Taylor Swift, who of course was not silent and posted a couple of tweets in response to his statement: “@DamonAlbarn was your fan until I saw this. I write ALL my songs. Your opinion is completely false and so hurtful,” she wrote.

“You don’t have to like my songs, but it’s really fucked up trying to discredit my writing. WOW. PS I wrote this tweet by myself, in case you were wondering.” Taylor Swift.

In addition, Jack Antonoff, a concurrent contributor to Swift, also dedicated a couple of tweets to the musician. “I have never met Damon Albarn and he has never been in my studio, but apparently he knows more than us about all those songs that Taylor writes, “he posted.

Cover photos via Instagram Damon Albarn / Instagram Taylor Swift.

WATCH TAYLOR SWIFT PERFORM “ALL TOO WELL (10 MINUTE VERSION)” LIVE FOR THE FIRST TIME