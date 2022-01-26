Cyberattacks targeting players in an online Minecraft tournament leave a country without an Internet connection

The tournament organized and broadcast on Twitch delivers a purse of $100,000 to the winner.

Telecom Andorra, the only Internet provider in that country, was the victim this Friday and Saturday of a series of cyberattacks, which at times left the European principality without connection to the network. According to the company, these were perpetrated to harm the participants of an international Minecraft video game tournament, which awarded a prize of $100,000local media report.

As it has transpired, the attacks that left a certain sector of the principality without the Internet sought to affect an event organized and broadcast on Twitch, in which 150 streamers from Spain, Latin America and Andorra compete in a “Squid Game”-themed Minecraft tournament.

According to reports, during the days of the tournament played on Friday and Saturday, the company was the victim of two denial of service (DDoS) attacks, causing Andorran players to suffer connection problems, which caused the disqualification of several of the participants. .

These attacks, the company said, consist of sending a large volume of unwanted traffic to the servers, in order to saturate them and prevent users from accessing the network.

“We inform you that the Internet network is suffering from a Denial of Service (DDoS) attack. As a result, some users may have difficulty browsing the Internet. We are mitigating it,” reported the company via Twitter shortly after being attacked.

For his part, the spokesman for Andorra Telecom, Carles Casadevall, explained that “the attack was aimed at YouTubers who live in the country and has been the most virulent ever received on the Andorran network.” Likewise, he highlighted that the effects were quickly mitigated thanks to the specific shields that the company’s servers have for this type of attack.

