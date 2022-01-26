Crysis 4 is already a reality, the FPS and science fiction saga returns

Image : Crytek.

crisis is one of the sagas that defined first-person action games as we know them and their graphics almost two decades ago (yes, 15 years have passed since the first game). Developed by Crytek, the first crisis It arrived in 2007, not only did it have great gameplay based on FPS action, but also a graphic section that put any PC that tried to play it to the test. Now, 15 years later, it has finally been confirmed that there is a new crisis Developing.

The second installment of the saga arrived in 2011, and the not so popular crisis 3 arrived in 2013. Since then, only one has arrived remastering of the original trilogy between 2020 and 2021, but there was no sign of a new installment. Now, shortly after an image leak, Crytek has confirmed that crisis 4 is on the way. Of course, we will have to wait to play it.

According to the study announcement, crisis 4 It is in “early stages of development, so it will take a while to arrive”, ensuring that they consider the game to be “a true next-generation action and shooting game”. Hopefully, we could expect the game to be ready sometime in 2024, or maybe later. “crisis it is a very important game for many people, many gamers love that game and some are even working in the industry [de los videojuegos] due to his influence, so we want to be sure that the new crisis 4 lives up to everyone’s expectations,” said Avni Yerli, CEO of Cr ytek, in the release. Hopefully, sooner rather than later, we’ll be able to take a look at the game in action, even if it’s in the form of a trailer.