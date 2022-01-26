Cruz Azul maintains negotiations with ‘Pol’ Fernández to disassociate, there is still no agreement

The Machine has not yet reached an agreement for the player to leave the cement club for Boca Juniors.

The push and pull between William Fernandez Y Blue Cross remains until this Wednesday, January 26, when both parties continue negotiating the terms of the agreement that will put an end to the second stage of ‘Pol’ with La Maquina.

Various sources consulted by ESPN They assured that there is still “no arrangement” for their dismissal from Blue Cross, With which Pol Fernandez, together with his father and representative, Gustavo Fernández, remain in Mexico negotiating with the cement board.

Other informants revealed to ESPN Argentina that Boca Juniors is willing to pay the 2 million dollars for the purchase of 100 percent of the rights of the 30-year-old midfielder, who already has an agreement with the Xeneize team to even be presented this week, once he successfully passes the medical examination and sign a new contract for 3 years with the Argentine team.

‘Pol’ Fernándes and Cruz Azul continue with the negotiations for their dismissal. imago7

“Boca buys the pass for 2 million (dollars). He does not release it free ”, assured sources in Argentina.

However, after the first meetings with the CEO, Alvaro Davila , and the sports director, Hector Lara, the Fernandezes have not been able to reach an agreement for the departure of ‘Pol’ towards Argentine soccer.

ESPN Mexico has been able to confirm that the position of the cement club will be inflexible in terms of two conditions: that Boca Juniors commits in writing to pay for the transfer the 2 million dollars in the agreed terms during 2022, and that at Pol Fernandez 15 days of salary are deducted, the same ones that he was absent from La Noria since he received permission from the board and the coaching staff to travel to Argentina to attend to “personal matters”, a situation that in Blue Cross It is interpreted as a deception by the player, who in reality would have previously decided to leave the team to play with Boca.

In the event that there is no agreement between all parties, the position of Blue Cross is clear, according to the sources consulted: that Pol Fernandez fulfill his contract until June 30 and go free in the summer, but in no way an early termination if there is no payment for the transfer.

Meanwhile, the novel ‘Pol’ Fernández continues and apparently there are still a few pages to be written before the end.