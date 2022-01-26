Criticism: ‘File 81’, the horror series that sweeps Netflix

Forget Super 8. In the world of streaming, VHS is already ancient history, “the new old.” proves it file 81a horror series released a few days ago on Netflix and that has been climbing, climbing to the first positions of “the most viewed” of the platform despite its null promotional campaign.

file 81 has become Netflix’s latest surprise hit, and that’s for a reason. It is a horror series that exploits commonplaces of the genre but weaves them together in a disturbing, effective way, thanks to a good setting and a good use of the different formats to “unroll” a story developed in various eras. everybody talks about The Blair Witch Project and it’s for a reason: indeed, the series produced by James Wan (Warren expedient) and devised by Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys, Vampire Chronicles) promotes fear through “found footage” or found material.

In the series, researcher and collector Dan (Mamoudou Athie) is hired to restore the videotapes recovered from the fire in a New York apartment block, the Visser, and filmed by a student, Melody Pendras (dana shihabi). Naturally, what she finds in them goes beyond fascination or horror, as Melody and what happened in the Visser seems to relate to her own past.

An image from Archive 81 | Netflix

This way of visualizing the horror discovered in the already famous film by the forgotten Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez had its fair share of success during the past two decades, enough fuel for a good handful of more or less effective or relevant films until the James Wan gave his personal fist on the table. Y file 81 knows how to justify its use through a plot that, at least before its final bars, is solid and disturbing.

In effect, we say before its final bars. The need to lay the foundations for a second season and the accumulation of causalities in the script take their toll. At some point, when the staging of the series, sober and effective until then, needs “something more”, that additional pomp never shows up. But blaming a TV series for being a TV series is also a bit vague, don’t you think?

Because until that happens file 81 has managed quite well to decorate his collection of motifs and inspirations, ranging from the inevitable The seed of the devil to the aforementioned Blair Witch, but also the Japanese mysteries of TheRing, other other titles of James Wan himself or even Candyman, due to the evident social extract of the block of flats represented. The way of presenting the facts is exciting, going from the recordings that Dan witnesses to the “real” events experienced by Melody in the nineties in a natural, alive, necessary way. Artifice is at the service of storytelling and the tension is constant, with even the initially bland performances of Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi coming to life.

If something is also appreciated in file 81Aside from the excellent sound design and ghostly soundtrack, which is responsible for almost all of the product’s packaging, is its lack of shock effects and its low reliance on “jump-scare” (save on two notable occasions). Nothing against either of those devices, of course, but it’s worth noting that Sonnenshine plays with the setting, exploiting the block’s gallery of dark communal corridors and cellars and the rundown look of the apartments. Pure atmosphere and sense of threat.

From there, the series knows how to find fantastic and surreal spaces and even lead to a strange and fascinating version of The lake House, that romantic movie by Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, only served through the fascination of the visual documents “unearthed” by Dan, in the end another spectator of the events just like us. The series hides very well that half of its chapters consist of a guy looking at a monitor, and here the treatment of nostalgia also comes in, which is conspicuous by its absence… and for good, because it allows presenting a less than ideal past as a obsession, I age it as a spring of multiple dangers. A highly intelligent subversion of what was applied by the platform it created Stranger Things.

But the best thing is when it’s time to delve into the textures of the image, the textures of terror. Here file 81 hits ceiling and, despite its mediocre computer effects, extracts every last drop of terrifying poetry from its depressed recorded images, to the instability of the camera and the wide gallery of image defects of already old home video systems.