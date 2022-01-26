Have a credit card It has many advantages, for example, making purchases online, for months without interest and even using it for an economic emergency. In order not to get into more debt, you only have to achieve in time and form Payments that correspond.

If in your case you have a card that you managed to pay off completely and now you want to cancel it to have better control of your finances, we tell you the steps you must follow, according to the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef ), so take note.

Credit cards, steps to cancel it according to Condusef. Photo: My Pocket



Steps to cancel a card

Although in general this is a procedure that should be simple, some banking institutions complicate it for clients as long as they do not cancel it so as not to lose them. The steps and requirements to be able to cancel a credit card are:

The first thing is to check that your card does not have a balance in favor or against, in short, that it is zero. If you have unrecognized operations, you must report them.

Then you must let your banking institution know that you want to cancel the card, either by calling or even writing.

The bank will ask you to deliver the card, if you do not have it, you must notify it.

In the same way, they will request a proof of no debts.

They will give you a folio number, voucher or password to confirm the cancellation.

In case you do not have debts, the contract must be invalidated on the next business day.

We suggest you read: Is it possible that my Infonavit savings will be lost? Check your SSN

The Condusef pointed out that in case of any problem or that the bank refuses to cancel the credit card, you can contact them through their official website or by calling the number 55 53 400 999.

We suggest you read: Things you should know before deferring purchases to months without interest

Remember that to avoid problems with the Credit Bureau, you need to pay all the debts on the card so that you can cancel it, otherwise the bank will not respond to your request.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Credits section.