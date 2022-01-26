Craig Harrington Receives Three-Game Suspension After Insulting Rayadas Players

The female America strategist was singled out for saying fu .. off to the striped members on Monday night

The América Femeni coach Craig Harrington to be suspended for three games, after insulting the Monterrey players, as denounced by the Rayadas coach, Eva Espejo.

As it turned out, the Disciplinary Commission punished Harrington for three games for “insulting players or members of the coaching staff of the opposing club”.

Craig Harrington received a three-game suspension. imago7

According to the coach of Monterrey, Eva Espejo, the coach of the America insulted players Monterey. That caused controversy in social networks, because the azulcrema helmsman has some background.

“You know that I am a defender of women’s rights. What happened today on the field is inadmissible, I rarely go out to talk about a situation. Today my fellow coach committed some fouls”, commented Eva Espejo at the end of the game.

In the initial identity card, according to reports from the reporters of ESPN, Mac Resendiz and Karen Peña, the whistling Lizette García did not point out the “causal” for which the coach of the America, although it was later reported that he received a red card for “insulting players or members of the coaching staff of the opposing club.”

In the Disciplinary Commission they were aware of the matter, in addition that Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, asked that the sanction for the coach of the Eagles.

“There is an arbitration report and it is being sent to the Disciplinary Commission. We are going to wait for the Commission to do its investigative work before saying anything. It is a fact that any insult or any discriminatory act is sanctioned by the Commission, but it is still early, let’s give it the space and time for the Commission to do its job and once the Commission rules, we will know what happened,” De Luisa declared.