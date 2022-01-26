Craig Harrington apologized to Rayadas players

The technical director of Women’s America Craig Harrington was punished with a three-game suspension after his expulsion in the game against scratched.

The America club He issued a statement in which he condemned the actions of the English strategist, accepted the punishment of the Disciplinary Commission and they would impose an institutional punishment and, the helmsman, for his part, apologized for what happened.

“I apologize for my expressions made yesterday (Monday). It is not justification, Anglicisms mean different things in each country. I abide by the resolutions of the disciplinary and @AmericaFemenil. I apologize to the colleagues of @Rayadas. Good night!” , wrote the technician on Twitter.

I apologize for my expressions made yesterday. It is not justification, the anglicisms mean different things in each country. I abide by the resolutions of the disciplinary and @AmericaFemenil. I apologize to my colleagues @Rayadas.

— Craig Harrington (@_CHarrington_) January 26, 2022

Eve Mirrorcoach of scratcheddenounced at a press conference after the game against the Eagles that his counterpart insulted his players during the game at the Azteca Stadium.

