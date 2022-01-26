Confirm imminent date for Steam Deck, the Valve console compared to Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

As we informed you some time ago, several members of the international press had the opportunity to test Steam Deck with your own hands. Remember that the console was announced by Valve some time ago and that, since it was shown, it has not stopped being compared to the Nintendo Switch despite having several notable differences and that its developers have stated that it is aimed at a different audience. .

Now we get more news related to this platform: after knowing the price, now we know it will be released on February 25, 2022. Remember that it was delayed last year due to “global supply chain issues” and now it’s coming in less than a month! Many fans did not expect it.

The news has been shared this afternoon. We leave you with the message issued:

The shared message about Steam Deck

Hello! The day is almost here. On February 25th we will send the first emails to initiate orders to those who have made a reservation. Customers will have 3 days (72 hours) to make the purchase from the date they receive the email to initiate the order. After this period, the reservation will be transferred to the next person in the queue. The first units will start shipping to customers on the 28th and we plan to continue sending emails to start orders every week. Also, we will be sending units out to the media very soon so they can do a full review. The Steam Deck blackout will be lifted on February 25, but keep an eye out for any previews and feedback until then. In the meantime, we’re tying up the final loose ends and putting the finishing touches on it, and we can’t wait to get them to you by the end of the month! Additional information for the most curious: We’ll start sending out invitations shortly after 19:00 (UTC+1) on February 25.

Emails to initiate the order are sent in the same order in which the reservations were made.

It is only possible to order the Steam Deck model reserved at the time.

The pre-order deposit is applied to the final price of the Steam Deck, and shipping costs are included.

It did not compete in sales with Nintendo Switch and other platforms for this Christmas period, and it will be necessary to see if it does so next month. What do you think about it? We read you in the comments.

Via. Source.