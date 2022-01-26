Comics that have sold in millions of dollars

Nicolas Cage is a fervent lover of comics and actually had a copy of Action Comics #1 with a CGC of 9.0 (the highest ever for this comic) and sold it at auction for $2.16 million, making it the only comic ever to sell above the $2 million mark. More recently, a copy sold for $3.18 million.

Other copies have been sold but with a minor CGC, which reduces its price. One was sold for $1.5 million with a CGC of 8.5.

Amazing Fantasy #15

Amazing Fantasy #15 marks the debut of another iconic superhero: spider-man. Created by Stan Lee, the character entered a series where various heroes were presented and of which there are certainly not so many copies in good condition. A comic with a CGC of 9.6 sold for an impressive $1.1 million in 2011.

Detective Comics #27

The 27th edition of Detective Comics (later to become DC) includes the introduction of the iconic Bat-Man, Batman. At that time it was probably only the 10 cents that appeared on the cover. However, with a CGC of 8.0, in 2010 it reached the figure of 1 million 75 thousand dollars.

Batman #1

The first number of Batman in its own series, not being as old it has a lower value than the previous ones, but it is still a favorite of collectors. A CGC of 9.2 surpassed the figure of 500 thousand dollars in 2013.

X Men #1

One of the most iconic series in history created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. The X Men made their debut in this issue which was released in 1963, and while their iconic status wasn’t achieved until the ’70s, this comic reached the figure of 492,937 dollars.

Flash Comics #1

The first number of flash comics introduced the character with the same name, in addition to Hawkman. Even if Flash does not have the same importance as Batman or Superman, in 2010 it was sold for 450 thousand dollars in a 9.6 version that could really be considered almost intact.