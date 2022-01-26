Cinema and sport: ‘The Williams method’

Will Smith in the movie ‘The Williams Method’, about Venus and Serena’s leadership in tennis.

01/26/2022

Cinema and sports competition share their status as visual spectacles. With the arrival of television, stadiums are transformed into huge sets where each and every gesture of the athletes is captured by a multitude of cameras. And in both we find a scenic aesthetic, a narrative line, some characters and an uncertain ending that feeds the viewer’s emotions.

Now, in sports, the action is written by the protagonists with their skill, mistakes, honor or intuition at the very moment of its execution. Nobody, neither they nor the public, knows what is going to happen a minute before. The goal, the perfect jump or the meteoric race only exist in that ephemeral moment in which they explode on the present with all their beauty and plasticity. Perhaps that is why a sporting feat will never make us vibrate in the cinema as it does in the stadium. Can you imagine watching a football or basketball game in a silent and dark movie theater? In sports, the spectators are part of the show, they are loud and excited extras that fill the stage with color.

Sports movies stop at the individual or collective epic, turning athletes into circumstantial heroes who have to overcome their fears and possible vanities to win, or to learn from defeat, when the moment of truth arrives. They are usually dramas or stories of adventure and intrigue whose plots affect the desire to excel, the belief in oneself and the capacity for suffering or leadership of the protagonist. Throughout the history of cinema we find numerous examples of films whose plot base gravitates around sports. And almost all disciplines have been focused, with greater or lesser success, by the seventh art: football, baseball, basketball, mountaineering, athletics, chess, rugby, tennis…

Boxing films deserve special mention, a film genre in itself that, appropriating the spirit and forms of film noir, has given authentic cinematographic gems.

Venus and Serena Williams

Williams method tells us about the rise of Venus and Serena Williams to the top of world tennis, two athletes who broke into the nineties ending the white hegemony in racket sport. And although he does so by focusing on the figure of Richard Williams, father and mentor of the sisters, he does not leave the line at any time and affects that desire to improve with neat academicism.

Hollywood knows exactly how to deal with this kind of biopics that portray their most beloved heroes: an aseptic script that never touches on the darkest aspects of the character, a story of personal growth until the final battle (against an opponent or against oneself) and a star in the main role.

In this case we find a huge Will Smith embodying the controversial Richard Williams and becoming the absolute owner of the show.