Christina Aguilera finally breaks her silence on the ‘horrors’ Britney Spears experienced

After more than thirteen years under legal guardianship that controlled all aspects of her social, family and financial life, Britney Spears ended 2021 proclaiming herself a free woman. A tough legal battle that the singer has had to dispute with her own family since her father, Jamie Spears, was the main person responsible for the guardianship that the judge imposed on the artist after her public mental crisis in 2007 .

Trials in which all kinds of disqualifications and chilling testimonies of what the artist’s life was like during the last decade have been heard. Insults, humiliations, labor abuses, violations of her privacy… The hell that Britney Spears suffered caused even her ‘enemies’ during her career to have shown themselves in her favor.

Britney Spears, who has been working in show business since she was a child, during one of her most memorable performances on MTV Instagram @britneyspears

However, there is someone who did not want to speak out during the entire legal battle: Christina Aguilera, who began with Britney as a child in The Mickey Mouse Clubwhere Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling also participated, and who was ‘confronted’ from the beginning of their careers to become the ‘princess of pop’.





Aguilera’s silence did not sit well with Britney, who did not hesitate to criticize her partner for keeping silent, something she compared to lying: “Refusing to speak when you know the truth is equivalent to lying,” Britney wrote last November in Instagram, “13 years in a corrupt and abusive system, is it that hard to talk about it?

Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000 Frank Micelotta

Despite her refusal to speak on the subject, Christina Aguilera did applaud the explosive testimony that Britney offered before the judge last June, where she detailed the horrors she had had to live through.

Christina Aguilera applauded Britney’s testimony before the judge, last June. Instagram/Christina Aguilera

“It is unacceptable that any woman, or human being, who wants to be in control of their own destiny cannot live their life as they wish,” the singer assured, at the time, “Being silenced, abused and denied support by those ‘ close’ to you is the most horrible and degrading thing that can be done to one”.

With the passing of the weeks and with a resolution, the singer has finally spoken on the subject, explaining why she had not said anything before.

“I would love to talk to her,” said the 41-year-old singer on the YouTube program Enrique Santos, where she went to promote her new single, The force, “I would always be open to it. It is a matter that I want to be careful with because I have never wanted to talk about someone for whom I have so much respect and admiration.”

Christina Aguilera finally spoke about Britney during her interview with Enrique Santos. YouTube/Enrique Santos

Aguilera added that she was “very happy” that Britney had finally gotten her long-awaited freedom.

“I’ll just say what I feel comfortable saying, and as I’ve said before, I stand by it: I couldn’t be happier for her,” she continued, “Every woman has the right to feel empowered, and make of herself what they see fit.”





The singer also wanted to refer to the similarities between their lives, assuring that it is “crazy” to grow up in show business.

“If there’s anyone who understands what that means, it’s definitely me and her,” Aguilera said, adding that she “will always be there” for Britney if she wants to get in touch with her.

