Christian Bale is chosen as the best ‘Batman’, according to a fan poll

Batman is one of the superheroes dearest of DC Comics, so currently, all his followers are eagerly waiting to see him played by Robert PattinsonHowever, before the debut of the actor known for his role as Edward Cullen in the “Twilight” saga, there were a few more who put on the costume of the mysterious character.

Among all the actors Batman has been brought to life, they find each other Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, even George Clooney and Christian bale, and it was precisely the latter who was chosen as the best actor who gave life to the superhero, according to a GameSpot page survey.

The site in question did a survey of 292, 254 people, whom he put to choose between all the actors that they brought Batman to life over time, and the result was unquestionable, since Christian Bale got 66% of the votes against 13% of Ben Affleck Y 12% Michael Keaton, while the last place went to Adam West with 9%, remembering that his version has been teased for a long time.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the survey left out George Clooney and Val Kilmer as well as David Mazouzwho gave life to Bruce Wayne in the series ‘Gotham’ but not batman. And clearly, the character of Robert Pattinson He has not yet been taken into account, since his own film has not yet been released.

The best Batman is Christian Bale’s

Christian bale He first appeared as the mysterious and famous superhero in ‘Batman starts’, a 2005 film, directed by Christopher Nolan in which his main objective was to give realism to the character who does not have superhuman abilities, but does have a great fortune and unparalleled intelligence.

Despite not having great acceptance at first due to his voice and complexion, Christian Bale managed to conquer the public with his performance, which was consolidated with ‘Batman: The Dark Knight’, in which he shared the screen with the late Heath Ledger.

This is how it is confirmed that until now, Christian bale is he Crowd Favorite ‘Batman’, Now we just have to wait Robert Pattinson’s version, which has caused great expectations and which opens on March 4 in Mexico.