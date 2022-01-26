Chris Pratt and the 3 movements to have a superhero body

Gaver’s challenge was to put Pratt (who was more of a comedian than an action movie actor at the time) into shape in time for the first movie of Guardians of the Galaxy, and I knew I had to get big results in a short time, because filming would start in a matter of months.

the coach and Chris Pratt they first talked about the goal he wanted to achieve, and from there they went on to create a routine that could take him from where he was at that moment to where he needed to be for the film, but without having to go to the extreme of having to spend hours and hours in a gym.

The first step was to adjust the diet, Chris Pratt he had to give up alcohol and junk food, switching to a healthy menu consisting mostly of chicken and broccoli to help him gain muscle quickly and without too much hassle.

Chris Pratt’s routine:

With the diet ready, the next step was to jump into training, which consisted of short but very intense sessions (think of the routines HIIT high intensity), with a workout that is one of Gaver’s favorites, who usually recommends it to all his clients.

It all started with a warm up on the bike, followed by a 20-minute workout without rest that aimed to keep the intensity high at all times to burn more calories and work all the important muscles

The movements of the routine:

The idea is to do one exercise after the other until you complete 5 sets, taking care of the form of each exercise and without taking breaks between each one, and you must finish them all before the 20 minutes are up.