Chris Hemsworth, we want your new BOSS sweatshirt

Chris Hemsworth has worn on Instagram a hoodie by BOSS that has everything to become an object of desire this season.

Chris Hemsworth and his fashion essentials: a style lesson to dress well

Chris Hemsworth, in his role as global ambassador for BOSS, has shared on his Instagram profile a couple of images with one of the garments that we predict will be super sales of the brand this season.

Is a oversized fit sweatshirt with hood that has been made in terry cloth with a particularly soft touch which belongs to the BOSS RESPONSIBLE line, which is characterized by garments made with a minimum of 60% sustainable raw materials. “The hoodie says it all,” Hemsworth writes in the post that already has well over a million likes.

this sweatshirt is available in three color combinations: black with the contrast logo that crosses the chest, beige with the logo also in white and white with the logo in black. The actor who looks on Instagram is the first version, but all three are available on the brand’s website at the price of 159.95 euros.

Us We dare to venture that it will be the brand’s top seller due to its simplicity and versatility when it comes to wearing it.. In the photos, Chris Hemsworth combines it with gray pants but on the web the model wears it with beige tailored pants. It is also perfectly valid with gray jeans or joggers if you want to give it that comfortable and sporty touch.

BOSS Organic Cotton Contrast Logo Hoodie

