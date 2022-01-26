Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson will star in the next Christmas action movie from the director of the new Jumanji

Chris Evans left behind his role as Captain America in Avengers: Endgame, which at one point was the highest grossing film in history. Now the 40-year-old actor is ready to join new action projects.

Evans’ next blockbuster adventure will see him share the screen with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a new Amazon Christmas action movie to be known as RedOne.

Until now, the plot of the film is unknown, but it is known that the director of the last films of the Jumanji saga, Jake Casdan, will direct this new adventure. Meanwhile, the screenwriter will be Chris Morgan, known for his work on the Fast and Furious franchise. In that sense, this movie is expected to have a lot of action and a big budget behind it.

Dwayne Johnson, for his part, is synonymous with the box office, as he is the highest-paid actor in Hollywood with big-grossing movies like Jumanji, Fast and Furious, and DC’s next installment, Black Adam. He is also confirmed for the two sequels of Netflix’s Red Alert.

So far, there is no confirmed date for Red One, but production is expected to start in 2022 and it will premiere in Christmas 2023.