Chivas is already in Zacatecas for the match against Mineros

The Chivas from Guadalajara will hold this Wednesday their second preparation match for the Grita México C22 tournament of the MX League so they are already in Zacatecas for their match today, where they had a great reception this Wednesday by the fans who gathered for the arrival of the players.

As has become commonplace, the Chivas are received by hundreds of fans outside their concentration hotel and this time in Zacatecas has not been the exception, even though in the last tournament in the MX League It didn’t go as expected.

Last week the Sacred Flock transfer their preseason to Barra de Navidad, Jalisco where for a few days they worked on the beach and concentrated on work towards the next tournament where, which will be the first from the beginning under the command of Marcelo Michel Leaño, who has passed half a tournament He arrived as interim after the dismissal of Víctor Manuel Vucetich.

After a few days in Barra de Navidad, the Chivas returned to their facilities in Verde Valle to fine-tune details of their new friendly match that will be held this Wednesday at five in the afternoon, which is the second preparation match for the Sacred Flock towards the Closing 2022 of the MX League.

In their first pre-season game, Chivas beat Colima FC 8-0 over the weekend. Marcelo Michel called 25 players to join the team that traveled to Zacatecas to face miners this Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Carlos Vega Villalba Stadium, in what will be the penultimate rehearsal prior to the debut of the Sacred Flock in the 2022 Liga MX Closing Tournament.

These are the ones summoned from Chivas against Mineros

Goalkeepers: Miguel Jiménez and Raúl Gudiño.

Defenses: Antonio Briseño, Carlos Cisneros, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Luis Olivas, Miguel Ponce, Jesús Sánchez, Hiram Mier and Alejandro Mayorga.

Midfielders: Jesús Molina, Sergio Flores, Cristian Calderón, Fernando Beltrán, Eduardo Torres, Jesús Angulo, Sebastián Pérez, Alejandro Organista and Pavel Pérez.

Forwards: Ronaldo Cisneros, Ángel Zaldívar, Isaac Brizuela, César Huerta, Alexis Vega and Uriel Antuna.