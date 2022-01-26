https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220124/chirey-la-marca-de-autos-china-que-seeks-to-conquer-mexico-with-its-powerful-suvs-1120679808.html

Chirey, the Chinese car brand that seeks to conquer Mexico with its powerful SUVs

Chirey, the Chinese car brand that seeks to conquer Mexico with its powerful SUVs

Founded in 1997, Chery Automobile announces its arrival in Mexico with a very striking catalog of SUV’s ideal for large cities. 01.24.2022, Sputnik World

Four models will be available in the Latin American country: Tiggo 8, Tiggo 8 Pro, Tiggo 7 Pro, Tiggo 4 and Tiggo 2, which fall into the SUV category. Although in other countries it is known as Chery, in Mexico the brand will acquire the Chirey name, and the cars are expected to go on sale in mid-2022. With this, Chirey joins the other two Chinese manufacturers that have a stake in the Mexican market: JMC, Jac, Changan and BAIC.Tiggo 8 and Tiggo 8 ProIt has luxury finishes and has a Life in Motion 3.0 design. It has a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Up to seven people fit in this vehicle that promises to be one of the most anticipated of the year in the Mexican automotive market. The Pro version has 183 horsepower; the normal, 145. Its parking sensor and its 360-degree camera provide great assistance to the driver. The upholstery is leather, the roof is panoramic and its system is compatible with Android or Apple. Tiggo 7 ProWith 4.5 meters long and a power of 145 horsepower, this SUV will seek to compete in one of the most competitive categories. Its 1.5-liter L4 turbo engine and CVT automatic transmission with nine simulated changes make it a vehicle of great strength and sophistication. It has six airbags and an N95 air filter, which provides greater health security for passengers. Tiggo 4Its category is a B-SUV and it is slightly larger than the classic Tiggo 2. It is 4.31 meters long and has a 1.5 liter engine with 114 horsepower. Its gearbox is dual: standard and automatic. This car will be in direct competition with the Nissan Kicks or the Chevrolet Tracker. Tiggo 2It is the cheapest model that will be sold in Mexico. It is also one of the flagship vehicles of the Chinese manufacturer. It is a subcompact SUV that is 4.2 meters long. There will be two engines for this version: a 1.5-liter 105-horsepower and a 1-liter 101-horsepower. Both have a nine-speed CVT automatic transmission.

