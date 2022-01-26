Checo Pérez celebrates his birthday and this is how Red Bull and Max Verstappen celebrate it

Checo Pérez turned 32 this January 26.

The Mexican F1 driver, Checo Pérez turned 32 this January 26 and both his Red Bull team and his teammate and world champion, Max Verstappen, celebrated “their favorite Mexican”.

Checo Pérez is in long tablecloths for his birthday and Red Bull Racing did not want to miss the opportunity to congratulate its driver and shared the celebration through a video where the Mexican is seen receiving some “low-fat” cupcakes with candles from the team’s boss, Christian Homer.

The Mexican was also accompanied by his partner Max Verstappen and part of the team who sang the classic “Happy Brithday”.

Red Bull conquered the drivers’ championship for the first time since 2013 with a key performance from the Mexican, who managed to stay in the fourth place of the season in the individual ranking.

Checo Pérez and the Red Bull team prepare the start of the preseason that will begin on February 25 in Caltaluña, Spain, ahead of the start of the 2022 season that will start from March 18 to 20 with the Qatar Grand Prix.

F1 congratulates Checo Pérez on his birthday

The F1 didn’t let the day go unnoticed eitherido and published an emotional video on his social networks to congratulate Checo Pérez on his 32nd birthday.

“Like a fine wine, Checo just keeps getting better and better! We hope you are having a fabulous birthday.” F1

The video published by F1 shows part of the great moments that the Mexican has lived in the highest category of motorsport such as his podiums or his duels with Lewis Hamilton.