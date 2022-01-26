For some women being a mother is their greatest wish, but unfortunately, many cannot become mothers, or have more children.

However, currently there are other ways to be a mother without having to conceive, and one of them, in addition to adopting, is the surrogate pregnancy or belly for rent.

This pregnancy consists of a woman carrying your baby in her womb, formed with donated sperm that fertilize the ovules of the surrogate mother.

They have undergone this procedure some celebrities who for one reason or another have not been able to conceive either for the first time or to enlarge their family.

Although many have criticized, they show that this it does not make them less mothers, and they show their great desire to have children, teaching a great lesson.

Celebrities who have had children for rent

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra She has been married for three years Nick Jonas, and recently announced that he became mother via belly for rent

Many criticized her, but no one knows the reasons why she had to resort to this method, and she has simply dedicated herself to living this special moment with her baby.

kim kardashian

the famous businesswoman kim kardashian had to two of his children through a belly for rent, due to your health, and made it clear that This does not make her any less of a mother.

Kim showed part of the process through her reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, revealing that she was very involved at all times, and now she is happy with their four children.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker she had her twins Tabitha, and Marion through this surrogate methodafter having her son James.

Through the years the actress has shown how much he loves them and they have become his greatest inspiration and accomplices.

Amber Heard

Amber Heard confessed that he had years wanting to be a mother, and finally she was able to fulfill her dream through a surrogacy.

The famous has not only shown her daughter in networks, showing how he lives this stage to the full, but has taught us not to pay attention to criticism and fight for what you want.