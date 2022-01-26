Carlos Salcedo, marginalized even from the roasts of Tigres

The ‘Titan’ went to train this Tuesday, but did not participate in the coexistence that the campus carried out for the welcome of Lichnovsky

Although he continues to show up for training, Carlos Salcedo is no longer considered in tigersnot only for sports, nor for team meetings.

Carlos Salcedo is no longer considered in the feline template. @TigresOfficial

The ‘Titan’ was not present at the meeting between the players and the coaching staff tonight on one of the ‘Volcano’ terraces, which served as a welcome for Igor Lichnovsky, and which was made possible thanks to the League strike due to the FIFA date.

The defender attended training this Tuesday, which was only held in the gym, and was the first to leave the Ciudad Universitaria campus.

A source inside the team told ESPN that Salcedo is upset by the decision to leave him out of the squad for the game against Cougarswhen an agreement has not yet been reached for him to go to Toronto F.C..

The negotiations between the directives continue, regardless of whether the whole of the mls has hired Lukas McNaughton, Canadian central defender of the Premier League of that country.