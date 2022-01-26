Cardi B wins millionaire lawsuit against youtuber Tasha K

Last Monday, the rapper Cardi B won the trial she had with the youtuber Latasha Transrina Kebe, who calls herself Tasha K on social networks. It all started in 2019, when the Grammy winner accused Tasha K of defamation and causing damage to her reputation through rumors that the youtuber had invented.

It was through her YouTube channel called ‘UnWinewithTashaK’, that Tasha K had published an interview with a person who had allegedly known Cardi B before she was famous, where she stated that she had contracted sexually transmitted diseases, in addition to being a prostitute and recurrent cocaine use.

All these rumors caused the interpreter of “I Like It” severe emotional damage and suicidal thoughts. However, the drama came to an end this Monday with the verdict in favor of Cardi B, where it was established that Tasha K had to pay her $1.25 million for the damage caused to her reputation and $1.38 million for litigation expenses.

In a video broadcast by the TMZ network, the rapper thanked the media for all the support they gave her, as well as the jury who made a fair decision:

“These last two years have been difficult for me and constantly reliving it has been very difficult. Thanks to the members of the jury, you know. Jurors took time off from their regular lives […]and they made a very fair and correct decision,” he said before the cameras.

Cadi B can finally be calm, because the trial was resolved in her favor, however, she is still waiting for the legal actions that Tasha K’s lawyers can take regarding the resolution.

With information from Vanguard