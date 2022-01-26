Cardi B to Receive $1.25 Million After Winning Defamation Lawsuit Against Blogger – NBC Chicago

HOUSTON – A federal jury in Atlanta awarded Cardi B $1.25 million in a defamation lawsuit against a celebrity news blogger who she says posted videos falsely claiming the Grammy-winning rapper used cocaine, had contracted herpes and engaged in to prostitution.

The jury on Monday found Latasha Kebe, known online as Tasha K, and a company she owns liable for defamation, violation of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress against the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar. Kebe’s lawyers said in an email Tuesday that they disagree with the verdict and will appeal.

The jury awarded Cardi B $1 million in general damages for pain and suffering and/or reputational damage, and $250,000 in medical expenses.

Kebe, who lives in the Atlanta area, produces, hosts, and publishes a YouTube channel called unWinewithTashaK.

He began targeting Cardi B in early 2018, making “demeaning and harassing statements” about her, the suit says. On September 19, 2018, she posted a video of an interview she did with a woman who said she knew Cardi B before she was famous. The video includes the “false, malicious and defamatory” statements that Cardi B was a prostitute, has herpes and had suffered outbreaks in the mouth, and used cocaine.

“None of the aforementioned statements about the plaintiff are true,” the lawsuit says. “The plaintiff was never a prostitute or a cocaine user. The plaintiff has never had, and does not now have, herpes, nor has she had outbreaks of herpes in her mouth,” it adds.

Shortly after the video was posted, Cardi B’s attorney sent a cease and desist letter to Kebe demanding his immediate retirement. Instead, Kebe posted another video on Sept. 21, 2018, claiming that everything said in the video two days earlier was correct and also claiming that the rapper was cheating on her husband, the suit says.

Kebe then proceeded to attack Cardi B and make false statements about her on social media for months, the lawsuit says.

The statements caused Cardi B “embarrassment, humiliation, mental anguish and emotional distress,” the lawsuit says. They also “caused damage to (Cardi B’s) reputation and character within her profession and industry, including, but not limited to, among her fans and potential business relationships.”

Kebe knew the statements he posted about Cardi B were false, or knew they were probably false, when he posted them, the suit says.

Cardi B originally filed the lawsuit against Kebe in March 2019. The woman Kebe had interviewed in the September 2018 video was also originally charged, but the complaint against her was dropped on November 11, 2020, according to a record of the judge in the case.

Kebe said in a court filing responding to the lawsuit that after posting the Sept. 19, 2018 video, Cardi B contacted her via private message about the interview and was angry that personal details about her had been revealed. Kebe told Cardi B she wasn’t interested in talking via private message and encouraged her to go to his YouTube channel to “tell him the truth” in an interview, the document says.

Cardi B declined and instead “went into a rage” on Instagram, where she posted numerous videos about the information in the video and “began publicly criticizing” Kebe, saying he “always makes up fake stories; harasses all of Cardi B’s friends; constantly stalks Cardi B; uses Cardi B’s name for ‘clickbait’; and many similar accusations,” says Kebe’s court file.

“How sad that no one from my family is here,” Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter said upon her release from prison. To see more from Telemundo, visit https://www.nbc.com/networks/telemundo.

Kebe received threats on Instagram and hostile calls on his cell phone, and his home address was made public, his file says. Fearing for his safety and that of his family, he called the FBI office in Atlanta. After an FBI agent advised her that she’d better find a new place to live, she moved with her family to a city in another county and ended up having to change her phone number, her document says.

Kebe countersued Cardi B, arguing that the rapper encouraged her associates and fans to threaten and harass her. Cardi B and her associates engaged in a “pattern of intimidation and harassment” against her when they threatened her with physical violence, the court filing says. In addition to the fear and anxiety Kebe suffered while dealing with a high-risk pregnancy, she also incurred unexpected expenses associated with her abrupt move, her file says.

Kebe said the rapper was guilty of assault and intentionally causing him emotional distress and should pay damages and attorneys’ fees. US District Judge William Ray dismissed Kebe’s lawsuit in July, saying he had provided no evidence establishing Cardi B was the actual cause of any alleged assault or emotional distress.