Cardi B claims to have been ‘extremely suicidal’ due to online bullying

Cardi B is opening up about her struggles with mental health and suicidal thoughts. Earlier this month, the Grammy-winning artist testified at a court hearing against YouTuber Latasha Kebe, known as Tasha K, who allegedly made false claims about Cardi on social media and the video-sharing platform, where she has a million followers

In a lawsuit filed in 2019, Cardi B’s legal team cited YouTube videos and social media posts in which Kebe allegedly made false claims as part of a “malicious campaign” to damage Cardi’s reputation, it reported. Billboard.

The claims became extremely personal. According to the lawsuit, the claims made by Kebe included accusations that Cardi had traded sex for money, used drugs, cheated on her husband, had herpes and HPV, and that her first pregnancy could lead to a child with special needs. Magazine Rolling Stones. Since then, the lawsuit over the alleged defamation has gotten even more personal, with a Los Angeles hospital recently being ordered to turn over medical records showing the results of STI tests performed on Cardi B, (which ultimately came back ” useless” for Kebe’s case).

On the stand this week, Cardi confessed how hard it has been for her to cope. “I felt extremely suicidal,” the mother of two said, as reported by Billboard. She described feeling “powerless” and experiencing anxiety, depression, weight loss and migraines. “I felt defeated and depressed and didn’t want to sleep with my husband,” she said, according to TMZ.

The claim that the artist has herpes, which she adamantly denied on the stand, was particularly damaging to her mental health, she said. In her testimony, Cardi B shared an instance in which she posted a photo on social media showing her kissing her daughter Kulture on her lips, Billboard reported. In the comments, people reportedly asked if that was appropriate in light of the herpes rumor. During that period, the artist said that she felt that she “didn’t deserve my son.”

While there is a lot of unfair stigma around conditions like herpes and HPV, and around various types of sex work, it’s hard to blame Cardi B for being distraught over someone talking about her health and family in this way.

In February 2019, Cardi shared her struggle on social media after the birth of her daughter Kulture in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “Sometimes I see something online and it upsets me, and then my baby starts crying or something, and it’s like, ‘You know what? I have to deal with milk. Forget this,’” she said. “I just finished [las redes sociales]. I don’t really need it and sometimes it just brings chaos to my brain.”

In her testimony this week, Cardi shared that the claims made by Kebe eventually led her to see a therapist. The trial continues.