Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes raise rumors of reconciliation

“We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue as best friends. We greatly appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

Rumors of a possible reconciliation began to surface earlier this month after the duo was spotted in Miami together with their dog, Tarzan. After their breakup, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Mendes and Cabello were still “in touch” even though they were no longer romantically involved.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

(Shutterstock)



“It wouldn’t surprise anyone if they just take a break and enjoy the parties and then look forward to getting back together in the future,” the source said.

Shortly after Shawn Mende and Camila Cabello went public with their romance, the Cinderella actress spoke about the value of keeping their relationship under the radar.

“I don’t know; people can say what they want. They can speculate, but at the same time, we’re going to live our own life, enjoy it and fall in love like nobody’s watching,” Cabello told Elle in October 2019. “That’s how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and his. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it.”