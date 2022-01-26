BTS: Movies recommended by Bangtan | Jungkook | Jin | Jimin | J Hope | sugga | V | MRI | K pop | idol | TDEX | | LIGHTS

bts, the South Korean septet, enjoy art in all its forms. Despite his busy schedule, the members of Bangtan SonyeondanLike any other person, they take advantage of their free time to watch a good series or movie.

We have compiled, through various contents, a list of films that we will share in the following paragraphs so that you can learn more about these seven idols who are characterized by their charming personality and amazing attractiveness.

List of movies recommended by BTS

Here are five films that Bangtan members have recommended:

1. Matter of time

Released in 2013 and starring Rachel McAdams and Domhnall Gleeson, it is a romance film recommended by V and Jungkook. It tells the story of a young man who has the ability to travel through time, after a tragedy that has occurred he will be forced to go back in time risking not meeting the love of his life. Under that premise, the protagonist will do everything possible to cross paths with that special person again.

The amount of romance you need, plus the marriage proposal scene from this movie inspired the song “Winter Bear” by V.

Question of time | Via: Universal

2. Midnight in Paris

Released in 2011 and starring Owen Wilson and Rachel McAdams, who according to Taehyung’s own statements is the singer’s favorite actress.

This romantic film is recommended by V. It tells us the story of a screenwriter, an aspiring novelist who believes that all past times were better. Under this premise, in a visit full of art and culture in Paris, through things of destiny and magic, he travels to the past, and will meet great figures such as the Fitzgeralds, Dalí, Hemimgway, Buñuel and other historical figures.

In these unconventional visits to the Paris of yesteryear, can he find the inspiration he needs to write his long-awaited novel? A masterpiece directed by Woody Allen that you cannot miss.

Midnight in Paris | Via: SonyPictures

3. Parasites

The winner of the Oscar for best film is one of the best recommendations of Bangtan. Released in 2019, starring Song Kan-ho, Choi Woo-shik, and Park So-dam. This drama thriller film contains strong social criticism of South Korean society and is recommended by Jimin.

Parasites | Via: CJEntertainment

4. Reservoir Dogs

The iconic film directed by Quentin Tarantino is a recommendation from Suga. Released in 1992 and starring Harvey Keitel and Tim Roth, the plot portrays a group of criminals who try to steal some diamonds inside a warehouse, despite having everything very well planned to the millimeter, the assault is foiled by the police. Those survivors of the confrontation will try to discover who betrayed them.

Street dogs | Via: Miramax Films

5. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Released in 2004, and starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a recommendation from RM. It is a romance and science fiction film that tells us the story of a couple from beginning to end, from the beginning of the relationship to the complications and the end of it. The relationship becomes so painful for the lovers that one of them decides to erase all the other’s memories.

A film directed by Michel Gondry, praised by critics and for the great work that Jim Carrey did, this film together with “The Truman Show: Story of a Life” allowed Carrey’s broad chameleon capacity to shine; in order not to pigeonhole him into comedy.

Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind | Via: Focus Features