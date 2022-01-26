Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43, looks unrecognizable with a big beard after winning conservatorship of the pop star

BRITNEY Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline looked quite unrecognizable with a beard in rare new photos.

The 43-year-old man was seen after he won the legal battle for guardianship of his ex-wife.

In new photos obtained exclusively by The Sun, Kevin was seen with scruffy facial hair as he tried to keep a low profile in a black hoodie that said “Cookies” on the front.

His hood was pulled over his head, while his eyes were almost covered as he pulled a gray baseball cap low on his forehead.

Britney’s ex paired the comfy sweater with black sweatpants and tennis shoes.

Kevin was seen walking through a parking lot without a face mask, though the former dancer also hit an outdoor basketball court with a handful of kids.

He put on a face mask as he walked with a basketball under his arm, while some children followed him.

Despite sharing two children with Britney, the teenagers did not seem to be present at the basketball game with their father.

THE LOVE STORY OF KEVIN AND BRIT

Kevin and Britney, 40, were married from 2004 to 2007, and share children, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

They met in 2004 and announced their engagement after just three months of dating.

The couple married in September 2004 in Studio City, California, while Britney filed for divorce in November 2006.

The divorce was finalized in 2007.

Britney lost custody of her children the same year after a public breakup, in which the distraught star shaved her head before attacking a photographer’s car with an umbrella.

Following the pop star’s meltdown, Kevin was awarded 70 percent custody of both children.

Before the breakup, Britney and Kevin shared 50-50 custody of their children.

FORMER SUPPORT

Despite their high-profile breakup, Kevin seemed supportive of Britney as she battled her father, Jamie Spears, in court over her conservatorship.

According to PEOPLE, his attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan said, “It would be best if [Britney] to be healthy and happy. And if any of those things are not true, it does not provide the best environment for custody to be exercised.

«[Kevin] he certainly respects britney and only hopes for the best for her because when the best is achieved for her, it is the best for her children. The children love their mother and he wants there to be a strong and healthy relationship.”

The attorney added that he feels “Britney has not been well served by the conservatorship and is not consistent with what she wants.”

The statement continued, “I think she should be able to challenge that. And if it’s what’s best for her, Kevin supports it.”

Kevin’s attorney said he wanted “her voice to be heard,” adding, “If she’s strong and healthy and wants to be in control of her own life, and can do that reasonably and responsibly, then more power to her.” .

THE VICTORY OF BRITISH

After months in court, Judge Brenda Penny made her final decision on Jamie’s role as Britney’s guardian in November 2021.

At that point, the judge decided that Jamie would no longer have legal control over Britney as her guardian for 13 years.

Then, in December, the judge ruled that Britney’s conservatorship would be terminated without requiring any further mental evaluation.

The decision gave the hitmaker control of her life for the first time since 2008.

FORWARD

Following his split from the pop star, Kevin married Victoria Prince in 2013.

Kevin and Victoria share daughters Jordan Kay, 10, and Peyton, eight.

He is also the father of daughter Kori, 19, and son Kaleb, 17, with his ex Shar Jackson.

Meanwhile, Britney has moved on with fiancé Sam Asghari.

The 28-year-old proposed to the pop star in September with a beautiful diamond ring.

Britney has been open about wanting more children with Sam, while recently hinting that she might be pregnant.

The hitmaker recently sparked pregnancy speculation when she admitted to having an overwhelming feeling of “nausea” in a new Instagram post.

