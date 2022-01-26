Brian Austin Green Wishes Megan Fox ‘The Best’, Credits Luke Perry For Positive Outlook: ‘She’s On Her Own Path’

Brian Austin Green revealed that Beverly Hills, 90210 Co-star Luke Perry’s positive and authentic outlook on life contributed to his attitude towards ex-wife Megan Fox.

She said Perry taught her to live in the moment and strive to be the best person she can be, especially after Perry died suddenly in 2019. Even after Perry’s death, those lessons carried over into her divorce from Fox.

Brian Austin Green said that he and Megan Fox broke up

Green only wants what’s best for Fox, sharing that they’re just on different paths and that he’s fine. “Megan, her life in many ways has been very different from mine,” Green shared on the Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister podcast.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

“She has had a very different experience,” he continued. She “she went through immense fame, like instantly when transformers paste. And so, you know, I think on some level, she’s always felt like she wasn’t able to experience as much as someone young and famous would.”

Wish Megan Fox the best on her journey

Green explained that Fox faced massive fame as a young man, but also dealt with very adult responsibilities. “Because she was in a relationship,” she commented. “We were together. My eldest son was born. She was helping me raise him. We had kids, you know, so we went through a lot together. But I think we really got to the point in life. It really got to a point where she’s like, I just want different things for myself. And as sad as I was about it, I understood. I get it. That just happens, and we were together for 15 years. That is a serious relationship. We were married for almost 10”.

After the divorce, Fox began dating Machine Gun Kelly. Kelly recently proposed to Fox and Green is happy for his ex-wife and what the future holds.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/XcAdzkprQyo?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly is engaged to Megan Fox – ‘and then we drank each other’s blood’

“You know, Megan is on her own path and her own stuff, and I wish her the best,” he said. “Of course yes. I wouldn’t want anything bad to happen to anyone. I don’t want anyone fighting anything if she can help it. But you know, she’s in her own way. She is going to live her life and have her experiences. There is nothing anyone should try to do about it. Never in a million years would I want to rob someone of her passion for what her life is, the adventure of it all, and the journey of it all.”

Brian Austin Green credits Luke Perry for his perspective

Green says he owes Perry a lot of credit for his outlook on life. “I kept asking myself, Luke, looking down on me, how would he feel about what I’ve done?” he asked him. “He Said or how I have dealt with a situation. But for me, his passing was a huge catalyst in deciding who he wanted to be in the second half of my life. Which really meant something to me and how he wanted to be remembered. Because Luke was great.”

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/9fgW7y77vBI?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Why Luke Perry Didn’t Have a Social Media Account

“That was really important to him,” Green added. “He didn’t live based on how he was perceived. He lived. And so he was perceived as he was because he was an amazing person. And he understands it. I want to be the same way. I want people to look back on my existence and think, what a great guy. Like, what a solid person he was once.”

He added that Perry was an amazing person. “So that’s a tough road. I mean they call it the road less traveled for a reason because it’s a tough road to be on, to make tough decisions,” she commented.