Brazilian police identify the killer of a strangled Spanish teenager

Recife (Brazil), Jan 25 (EFE) .- The Civil Police of the Brazilian state of Bahia (northeast) identified on Tuesday the author of the homicide by strangulation of a Spanish teenager and who committed suicide a day after having delivered genetic samples to the authorities who had him as the main suspect in the crime.

The Coordination of the Civil Police in the city of Eunápolis announced at a press conference that the investigations were concluded after identifying Renán Oliveira, 50, as the author of the murder and rape of the Spanish minor Nayra Gatti, 14 years old. years.

The teenager, who was found strangled last December, lived with her father – an Argentine gardener – and a 6-year-old sister in the Caraíva district, belonging to the tourist municipality of Porto Seguro and where the victim got to know the Mexican actress. Giselle Itié, who intended to adopt the 2 girls.

According to the authorities, the Technical Police Department (DPT) confirmed that the genetic material found in the young woman’s body was fully compatible with the samples taken from Oliveira, who took his own life a day after being questioned by the police. crime investigators.

Oliveira, before hanging himself, sent an audio message to three friends in which he denied responsibility for the murder and accused another man of having committed the murder.

The other man accused by the real author of the murder was arrested, but was later released due to lack of evidence.

The suspicions against Oliveira increased a few days after the murder and before providing the genetic samples, when the individual tried to get rid of his belongings and was denounced by neighbors.

Itié, star of the Brazilian version of the telenovela of Colombian origin “Yo soy Betty, la fea” and the movie “Los mercenarios” (2010), alongside Sylvester Stallone, was even blamed for the death of the minor, It happened during a power outage.

“They took a lot from me. Even realizing that destiny would be that. What you said, your sister… What I asked for, begged, fought and they shut me up. I shut up because I believed in the others. I got pregnant, I lost focus and I I feel very guilty,” said the 39-year-old actress in a message of relief on social networks.

“Who knew Nayra, if he doesn’t feel guilty, then he doesn’t know anything about life. I know that guilt won’t get me anywhere. But I’m going to ask again, to fight for Nereida. Yes. And I’m never leaving again.” to shut up, a lot of me went with you. Can you forgive me? “he lamented.

The Mexican star came to ask for help from a non-governmental organization (NGO) that assisted the family to adopt the girls, but with her pregnancy and the pandemic, the actress returned to Rio de Janeiro and started to maintain contact with them only by social networks, although without desisting from adopting them.

After the crime and its repercussion, the Public Ministry (Prosecutor’s Office) asked the Justice for the temporary suspension of the “family power” (set of rights) of the father over the other minor, also Spanish. EFE

