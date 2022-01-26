Braga announces the arrival of Eugenio Pizzuto

Eugenio Pizzuto He already has a new team. The Mexican was announced as a player of the panties, after the Lille terminated his contract without having made his debut with the first team. He was with the French team for more than a year after winning the Bronze Ball at the U-17 World Cup of 2019.

Rumors already pointed to the possible arrival of pizzuto to Portugal. His ephemeral passage through the Lille, will be remembered for the injury that took him away at the beginning and later, because he was never able to recover his level.

Braga announces the arrival of Pizzuto

“A new diamond has just arrived at the Ciudad Deportiva. Welcome Eugenio Pizzuto”, was the message given by the panties to receive the Mexican, accompanied by images of the footballer wearing the club’s shirt. He will wear the number ’41’ during his time with the Lusitanos.

The contract of Eugenio Pizzuto with the panties It will be until 2023. The footballer, just 19 years old, will reach the lower categories of the team, but it is expected that he will soon be able to earn his place in the first team. The Mexican was related to other teams such as the Celta Vigo and some in the BBVA MX League, but in the end it will continue in Europe.

The Mexican midfielder arrives with very little experience in First Division matches. He left the ranks of the Tuzos with some games in the lower categories and in France experienced the aforementioned situation.

After the departure of the ‘tecatito‘ Crown of porto to play with him Seville, Eugenio Pizzuto It will be the Mexican who turns to see in Portugal and in a not so common team, as at some point it was Antonio Briseno. The ‘Chicken’ played with him Feirense, which in the end ended up being relegated and the defender returned to Mexico to play with Chivas.

