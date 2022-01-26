Blonde Anne Hathaway? The actress challenges her chameleon style again with her extra platinum hair – Publimetro Colombia

Anne Hathaway always knows how to achieve a perfect image with its various outfits and haircuts.

Although we are used to seeing her look with her hair in color dark brownthe queen of style surprised by wearing a change of impact with which she has rarely been shown.

Anne Hathaway and her blonde look

The actress was caught walking in New Jersey looking totally unrecognizable with his extra platinum hair

the famous of 39 years could be seen with a look composed of a blue turtleneck sweater which combined with a gray cardigan with collar, jeans and black UGG boots with which he protected himself from the cold.

Anne It is characterized by having a quite style chameleon by daring radical changes, it does so with some pixie cuts or with the different tonalities for which he has opted.





Although this is not the first time she has worn this shade, her new image caused reactions from his fans; some assured that it was perfect while others expressed that the most flattering color of him is ehe chestnut.





The truth is that it is probably a wig that he is wearing as he prepares for his new character for the movie Eileenwhich is in full filming.

At the moment it is unknown who will interpret and what the production is about but without any problem, the celebrity He gave a preview of his new job.

Recently, Hathaway winked at Andrea Sachshis character in The Devil Wears Prada when appearing with a perfect look and with a mini dress with floral print and white collar, with stockings, black platform boots from valentine and jewelry from Bulgari.

Furthermore, he recalled the layered fringe, volume and marked divisions of his remembered character.