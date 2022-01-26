Bjornsson and his “Thor’s hammer” full of muscles

In case Chris Hemsworth needs any help on ‘Love & Thunder,’ Thor Bjornsson has his own hammer. And muscles and boards in the cinema are not lacking.

Just in case Chris Hemsworth needs help, and thanks to the pun not providing his name, Bjornsson Mountain She is ready (muscles will not be missing, that is clear), to give the Australian a cable in the Marvel Universe and in ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’. Proof of this is that he has his own thor hammer, and it’s just as scary as the MCU superhero. And tables in front of the camera after GOT are not lacking either…

“Thor’s hammer!” he writes in capital letters and exclamations proudly from the gym in a new training session.

Meanwhile, we all know what the Icelander is up to. A lot of boxing, and a lot of waiting for his confrontation with Eddie Hall.

It is known to all that Hafthor Bjornsson has undergone quite an incredible physical transformation since leaving the world of competitive strength sports. After winning his tenth consecutive “Iceland’s Strongest Man” contest last year, Bjornsson (also known as “The Mountain” thanks to his role in Game of Thrones) retired in a moment of euphoria and set himself a new challenge. : return to training as a boxer… And face his archenemy Eddie Hall in the ring.

The former strongman’s journey with the gloves, which he has documented in detail on his YouTube channel, has meant a complete overhaul of your training routine and programming his workouts around speed, precision and endurance, in addition to the brute force he was known for. He has also drastically reduced his food consumption – although he retains one confessible cheat meal day – from what was sometimes up to 10,000 calories a day, to 4,000 now.

“I feel much better than when I weighed 205kg,” Bjornsson told Men’s Health. in November. “Obviously, I’m healthier, but I’m also more focused…When I had to force-feed myself every day, I got really tired. Now, I’ve retired from that.” All the hard work of the last year has paid off. While his long-awaited bout against rival and fellow boxer-turned-strongman Eddie Hall had to be delayed – after Hall suffered a torn bicep – Bjornsson went on to win in his boxing debut against Devon Laratt in the first round.

