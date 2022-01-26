Bitcoin sinks below $33,000 to fill futures gap amid record BTC ‘hodling’
Bitcoin (BTC) hit new multi-month lows on Jan. 24 as it kicked off the new week with classic price action.
“Range Play” for BTC After Filling CME Gap
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed the BTC/USD pair fell as low as $32,967 on Bitstamp ahead of the Wall Street open on Jan. 24.
That level represented the start of a CME futures gap remaining since July 2021, Bitcoin “filling” it almost to the dollar before reversing back up to add over $1,000 in minutes.
With volatility clearly in the air, expectations were running high for the start of trading on United States equities markets.
Weekends are scams. (Low volume markets)
— Adam Back (@adam3us) January 23, 2022
“Bitcoin will now struggle against $34,100 – $34,400. If that picks up, possible potential test at $38,000,” summarized Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe to his Twitter followers, signaling the closing of the CME gap.
“Range play at this point.”
At the time of writing, the BTC/USD pair was trading just below $34,000 with around an hour and a half until the US open.
Approaching, investor behavior seemed to offset concerns about short-term sellers. As investor and entrepreneur Alistair Milne noted, the proportion of Bitcoin supply that has remained stagnant for a year or more has reached levels not seen during previous capitulation events.
The % of #bitcoin unmoved for 12 months or more just hit 60%
… which is higher than after the March 2020 COVID crash
… higher than at the end of the 2015/16 bear market
… higher than at the end of the 2018/19 bear market
/end transmission
— Alistair Milne (@alistairmilne) January 24, 2022
Bitcoin % Unmoved for 12 Months or More Just Hit 60%
… which is higher than after the COVID drop of March 2020
…higher than at the end of the 2015/16 bear market
…higher than at the end of the 2018/19 bear market
Even surpassing the bottom of the 2018 bear market, when Bitcoin hit $3,100 after falling by more than 80%, the current resolve among long-term investors was therefore palpable.
HODL Waves data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode confirmed the presence of active hodlers.
Ether attracts $1,800 supply target
The situation looked bleaker for major altcoins on the day as Ether (ETH) tumbled nearly 11% to near $2,000.
The largest altcoin by market cap was not alone in its precipitous decline, as the top 10 was topped by Solana (SOL), down almost 18% at the time of writing.
For popular trader and analyst Pentoshi, supply levels to watch are now below $2,000 support, more than 60% below recent all-time highs.
“ETH to me is a great buy at $1,800 and I still think we eventually get there,” He said on January 23, adding a SOL/USD target of $40 as a “fair target.”