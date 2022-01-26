Bitcoin Hits $37,500 as Stocks Recover Losses Ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC Statement

The prevailing sentiment of bearishness in the crypto market shifted to hope on Jan. 25 after the price of Bitcoin (BTC) briefly rose to $37,500 as stock markets staged a midday rally that recouped most of the losses from Jan. 24. January.

Even with the January 25 recovery, global markets continue to be in a state of flux, mainly due to uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve’s plan to raise interest rates in the coming months, and the latest sign indicates that the first rate hike will come in March.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that Bitcoin bulls reclaimed the $36,000 level early Jan 25 and managed to break above $37,500 before a pullback at the close of the trading day weighed on the price of BTC.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

Here is what various analysts are saying about this latest Bitcoin move and whether it is the start of a sustainable rally or a bull trap that is set to push the price back to $30,000.

$34,000 is a crucial level to hold

On-chain data signing Whalemap addressed the significance of the recent $34,000 price bounce, who public the chart below highlighting the rebound from the “whale” trendline.

Bitcoin realized price per address. Source: Whalemap

whalemap said:

“Perfect bounce for Bitcoin on a day-to-day basis. $34,000 is now crucial to hold.”

According to the graph published by Whalemap, If $34,000 fails to hold, the next major support level is near $25,000.

Volatility before the FOMC meeting

The subject of concern before the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) was approached by market analyst and Cointelegraph contributor Michael van de Poppe, who public the following chart highlighting the “good $36,000 swing” and suggested that the market is now “looking for a continuation to $38,000”.

1-week chart for the BTC/USDT pair. Source: Twitter

van poppe said:

“However, everything is very complicated even with the FOMC meeting tomorrow, as volatility will likely remain high in Bitcoin and the markets.”

An old CME gap was filled

Independent market analyst Scott Melker offered a final observation on the latest move in the market, who public the following CME Bitcoin futures chart and noted that the recent drop in BTC filled a gap dating back to July 2021.

BTC futures chart on CME 1 day. Source: Twitter

Melker said:

“I’m not a big believer in the CME gap narrative, but this was epic filler. Almost to the dollar”.

A slightly different take on the narrative that the bull market is coming to an end was offered by crypto trader and pseudonymous Twitter user PlanC, who posted the following tweet suggesting that the bear market actually started in February 2021 and is now coming to an end.

Right now everyone is worried about going into a correction phase “bear market” #bitcoin However, we have actually been in one since the first 2021 peak. #BTC And it looks like we might be coming out of it #soon. pic.twitter.com/2e87uZLw61 — Plan©️ (@TheRealPlanC) January 24, 2022

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently now stands at $1.667 trillion and the dominance ratio of Bitcoin is at 42%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

Keep reading: