Billie Eilish postpones some concerts of her Happier Than Ever tour | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The singer announced the measures that forced her to make this decision

A few days after Adele came out with a heartbreaking video, confessing that she would have to postpone her concerts at the residence she would do in Las Vegas, now Billie Eilish does the same and announces the change of date of three of her concerts.

Through her official social media, the “My Future” singer shared with her fans that she had to postpone three Happier Than Ever, The World Tour concerts.”

In the posted message, Billie Eilish announced that her February 15 and 16, 2022 performances in Montreal and Toronto, respectively, have been postponed. due to the local security measures that have been implemented due to the increase in cases of Covid-19; still not sure for what date they move.

In addition, he also announced that his presentation, in Phoenix, from Sunday, April 3, was rescheduled to Monday, April 4, due to the fact that the 64th edition of the Grammy Awards will take place on that date, where Billie Eilish will surely be present.

Billie Eilish clarified that all those who have their ticket, keep it, because it will be respected for the new date of their concert.

Will Billie Eilish come to Mexico on her world tour?

The last time Billie Eilish performed in Mexico was during the 2019 edition of the Corona Capital 2019 festival in Mexico City and since then, the singer’s fans have wanted to see her in the country.

Regrettably There is still no confirmed date to see Billie Eilish in Mexico. However, her last confirmed date is July 2, 2022 in Zurich, so if the health situation improves, in one of those the singer is encouraged to come to the Aztec lands.