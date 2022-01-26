Billie Eilish Performs “Happier Than Ever” On The Jimmy Fallon Show

Billie Eilish released her second album a few days ago and now he is promoting it in different ways. A few hours ago, the Californian artist appeared in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and there he played a separate set from his host alongside his brother Finneas on guitar and a drummer.

The performance was performed in front of a projection of clouds with lights that flickered to mimic a storm and add drama to their performance. The song chosen by the singer-songwriter for that occasion was “Happier Than Ever”the main theme of his new album.

On the other hand, during her interview with Fallon, Eilish explained that this theme is one of the ones she most wants to sing live during the world tour she has planned for next year. Additionally, Billie gave Jimmy a preview of her upcoming Disney+ concert film titled Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.

In the scenes of that production, the singer appears interpreting a fragment of the song “Oxytocin” while some animated sequences appear.

Over the past month, the “bad guy” author has also weighed in on Britney Spears’ fight for guardianship: “It’s horrible, really horrible”; while her brother Finneas has also been in the news these days due to the announcement of her long-awaited debut album.