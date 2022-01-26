Best Xiaomi phones with AMOLED screen (Updated 2022)

Not all Xiaomi phones have a screen with AMOLED technology. We explain the differences with an IPS screen and we recommend the best models.

Having a mobile with an AMOLED screen is almost certainly synonymous with enjoying a good experience when viewing content. And it is that this technology offers some more vivid colors, purer blacks and greater energy savings. All manufacturers have smartphones with this type of screen in their catalogues, but in this guide we want to focus on Xiaomi to tell you about the best signature phones with AMOLED panels what can you buy.

Before telling you what our selection is, we will make a brief explanation about the characteristics of an AMOLED screen Y why it is worth more than an IPS panel. By the way, AMOLED has long since ceased to be an exclusive feature of the most advanced models, so it’s easy to find too cheap phones with AMOLED screen.

What is AMOLED technology and what advantages does it have over IPS

The success of AMOLED panels makes a lot of sense, and that is there are several advantages that we find in this technology if we compare it with IPS screens. First of all, we must clarify that AMOLED screens are based on the OLED and get the first two letters of their name from the terms “Active-Matrix”.

The main difference between the two technologies is that the pixels of AMOLED screens only light up when they are activated electronically, which allows greater savings in energy consumption. On the other side we have the IPS panels, in which the pixels themselves are responsible for modifying the light source to create the colors, which consumes more energy from the phone.

While the colors of the AMOLED screen are more saturated, leading to more vivid and eye-catching tonesthose of the IPS screen are duller, sometimes too much, a difference that concedes somewhat in favor of the first one.

The three main problems when using an AMOLED screen

Another advantage of AMOLED over IPS is that achieve pure blacks by turning off pixels that do not need light and, in this way, it also saves battery. However, in IPS the pixels never rest at 100%which translates into blacks that are not as dark and in higher consumption.

In summary, we could say that AMOLED screens show much more vivid colors, pure blacks and allow battery saving by not keeping the pixels on all the time. In contrast, IPS panels use more power, colors are duller, and blacks are lighter, but show more accurate targets.

The winner of this comparison is AMOLED technology, which is already present in the most powerful mobiles of the market, included in those of Xiaomi.

The best Xiaomi phones with AMOLED screen

Not all Xiaomi phones have an AMOLED screen, and this is a fact that you must take into account if you want your next mobile to be a model of the Chinese brand.

Pay attention, because we are going to select The best Xiaomi phones with AMOLED screen so that, whatever smartphone you choose, you know for sure that it has the best panel.

Xiaomi Mi 11 5G

Xiaomi showed that it was capable of creating great screens, not only in size, but also in quality, with the imposing Xiaomi Mi 11 5G. The high-end was a great leap for the Chinese manufacturer, largely due to its 6.81-inch AMOLED-panelwith resolution WQHD+refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

As we saw in the analysis of the Mi 11 5G, it is a excellent display, with good viewing angles, first-class color reproduction, and maximum brightness levels that do not disappoint. In addition, the panel also integrates the fingerprint reader of the terminal.

Beyond its screen, the Xiaomi Mi 11 5G is a good purchase due to the great performance of its processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5Gthe good results of his 108 MP main camera and its wide 4,600mAh battery with 55W fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 5G has a launch price of €749.99 in his version of 8GB+128GB and of €799.99 in the version of 8GB+256GB. Currently you can buy it in stores like Amazon, the Xiaomi website or PcComponentes.

Know more: Xiaomi Mi 11 5G

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

Another Xiaomi mobile with AMOLED screen is the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, a high range that does not lack anything. If we focus on your screen, we find a 6.67-inch AMOLED-panelwith resolution FullHD+refresh rate of 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

In the analysis of the 11T Pro 5G we saw that it is a screen that meets grows with our expectationsdelivering a bright, colorful experience with minimal response time and good fluency. In this case, Xiaomi has not wanted to integrate the fingerprint reader on the screen, she has preferred to place it on the on / off button.

The best Xiaomi phones compatible with 5G networks [Actualizado 2022]

This Chinese model can also handle everything, because its processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, with integrated 5G modem. Also has 108MP camera and an autonomy that is not far behind. Attentive, because the 11T Pro 5G mounts a 5,000 mAh battery with an impressive 120W fast charge. In practice, this battery can offer up to two days of autonomy.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is priced at €649.99 in his version of 8GB+128GBwhile the version of 8GB+256GB rises to €699.99. It is for sale in stores such as El Corte Inglés, Amazon, PcComponentes or the Xiaomi website. What’s more, if you wait for the right moment, you can save more than 100 euros on your purchasebecause it usually stars in good offers.

Know more: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Thin, light, with 5G and a good AMOLED screen. That’s how he is Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, one of the most recent mobiles to reach the Xiaomi catalog. Specifically, set up a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with resolution FullHD+ and refresh rate of 90Hz.

When we tested the 11 Lite 5G NE, we told you that it is a panel with excellent viewing anglesa sufficient maximum brightness level and a few faithful colorsin addition to the fluidity provided by 90 Hz. In this case, the fingerprint reader is located on the right side.

This smartphone is also a good purchase for its refined, thin and light design, the good performance provided by the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and the good results of 64 MP main camera. In addition, it also mounts a 4,250 mAh battery with 33W fast charge. You can buy the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE at Amazon, PcComponentes, El Corte Inglés and the Xiaomi website, with usual price discounts.

Know more: Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro It is one of the mobiles that we recommend the most in 2021, and we continue to do so in 2022. Its screen AMOLED It is one of the great reasons why your purchase is worthwhile. It has a size of 6.67 inches, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rateso you can expect a good experience with per-flag fluency.

The processor that gives it life is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, which behaves very well, even with the heaviest tasks. At the back, this Redmi Note 10 Pro mounts a 108 MP main camera with which to capture very good images. In addition, it has a great 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charge.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is priced at €299.99 in his version of 6GB+64GBthere is also a version of 6GB+128GB (329.99 euros) and another of 8GB+128GB (349.99 euros). This terminal is for sale on the Xiaomi website, El Corte Inglés, Amazon and PcComponentes, starring in good offers on a regular basis.

Know more: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

LITTLE F3 5G

AMOLED screen also has the LITTLE F3 5G, a high range that stands out for its affordable price. Its front is almost completely occupied by a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display with resolution FullHD+ and refresh rate of 120Hz. In practice, you can expect good performance from this panel, with that fluidity of 120 Hz as a differential aspect.

The POCO F3 5G is a mobile phone that can do anything, because a processor works under its chassis Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 that wastes power. Its triple rear camera has a 48 MP main lens that you can capture good pictures while your battery has a 4,520mAh capacity and compatibility with 33W fast charge.

This mobile was released in the market in two different configurations: one of 6GB+128GB with a price of €349.99and another of 6GB+256GB for €399.99. You can buy the POCO F3 5G in multiple stores right now, such as Amazon, the Xiaomi website or at PcComponentes.

Know more: LITTLE F3 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

If you are looking for a Xiaomi mobile with an AMOLED screen, but you do not want to spend a lot of money, the best option is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S. On its front is a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution which offers good color reproduction and a good level of sharpness. You can use your mobile to watch videos on YouTube or watch series with good quality.

The processor is MediaTek Helio G95, a chip focused on the “gaming” section that provides more than adequate performance on a day-to-day basis. There are four cameras that the Redmi Note 10S has, although the best is the 64 MP main. Another of his jewels is the 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast chargeas it is capable of offering more than one day of autonomy without many problems.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is priced at 249.99 euros in its 6GB + 64GB versionwhile the version of 6GB + 128GB goes up to 279.99 euros. On some occasions, thanks to the offers, you can buy it for just over 200 euros. It is for sale at Amazon, El Corte Inglés, the Xiaomi website and PcComponentes.

Know more: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

