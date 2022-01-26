Best series of murders and psychopaths of HBO Max

The American platform is ideal for building stories of gruesome crimes.

Surely you have read the headline of this article and your mind is already thinking about pools of blood running down the sidewalk to the entrance of a sewer, in sharp knives slicing throats or in people without any connection with their peers. However, the beauty of the seventh art, where we also include television series, is that each production addresses the crime world from own point of view. If you want to know what they are our proposalsIn the same way that we have already shown you the best Nordic noir series on HBO Max, stay with us for a few minutes.

We are convinced that we are going to surprise you and what are we going to get discover series of television that you would not have considered watching until now, either because you did not know about its existence or because its plot seemed not to be in tune with what you were looking for. Either way, now we show you the series of murders and psychopaths more interesting than hbo max he offers you.

Watch your steps and be careful who you let into your house through HBO Max

Whether you want one most classic series of mass murder, as would be the case with Mare of Easttown, as if you want to enter the world documentary film, which is sometimes scarier than real life, as in the famous The Jinx, we believe that hbo max offers you a wide variety of series with crimes to entertain and terrify you.

the faceless killer

When the work of a journalist or a Writer, in this case the award-winning Michelle McNamara, becomes an obsession, works as succulent as the one proposed by this documentary series from hbo max. A sexual predator, who ended up becoming the feared Golden State Killer, is the center of Michelle’s attention in a story, based on her novel of success, where we will try to get answers, along with other investigators and the police themselves about a assassin to which still It has not been possible to put a name or face.

Year: 2020

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 7

Approximate duration: 55 minutes

True Detective

Some series, it is not known for what reasons, they manage to climb beyond momentary stardom, becoming references of a genre or even in a way of making movies or television. The First season of True Detective achieved this milestone, supported by a solid and splendid script, in addition to the amazing interpretations of Matthew McConaughey Y Woody Harrelson. If you want crimes, atonement and various mysticisms, this is your series. The couples that make up the different seasons of this production, all of them of recognized prestige, further elevate the proposal of hbo max.

Year 2014

Seasons: 3

Available episodes: 24

Approximate duration: 55 minutes

Mare of Easttown

Have as main character Kate Winslet it cannot mean anything other than assured success. If we add to this first point that we have a almost flawless script, the series of HBO She is willing to conquer you from the first minute. The story that we can approach, on this occasion, invites us to follow a detective from a town in Pennsylvania that at the same time investigate a crime see how your private life Begin to crumble. Both the past and the dark side of each of us will be the other two protagonists to make us consider that the life are short as a one-season series.

Year: 2021

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 7

Approximate duration: 60 minutes

Barry

If it is already complicated to be a serial killer, it’s not that none of us who make up Urban Tecno are, at least that’s what you think, imagine if you are and, besides, you get the artistic vein. Because trying to assassinate an actor and find your lost vocation is the starting point of this fun play, with a touch of black humor necessary to enjoy it like a dwarf. To highlight the great interpretation of a regular at the Saturday night Live, How is it bill hader.

Year: 2018

Seasons: 2

Available episodes: 16

Approximate duration: 30 minutes

Murders at Starved Rock

There is a irresistible attraction for the past crimes, those who seem to have been seen for judgment and who have defined a population or even an entire generation. East documentary film from hbo max tells us the Chester Weger’s imprisonmenta man who was condemned for him murder from three young people in the decade of the 60’s in the state of Illinois. Sixty years later, the questions that remained in the air remain without resolving and it will be the prosecutor’s son that took him to the interior of prison the one who appears, face to face, in front of Chester For try reveal what happened in that month of March of the year 1960.

Year: 2021

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 3

Approximate duration: 55 minutes

The Jinx

most of documentaries about crimes and serial killers end up with not too conclusive evidence, so the case does not continue, despite the great research work. However, the robert durst story ends with the release of this documentary miniseries from hbo max. With the gaze set in this Magnate of business due to disappearance of his wife back in the 80’s and a couple of mysterious murders at the beginning of the century, Robert agreed to do a series of interviews for the documentary. Of course, he did not count on leaving the open mic in a bathroom break, to end up confessing the three crimes and, in this way, end their bones in prison. The documentary that served as evidence is one of the platform’s biggest hits in the true crime genre.

Year: 2015

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 6

Approximate duration: 40 minutes

The visitor

Stephen King, for his lovers and his detractors, is one of the most prolific and witty writers of the last decades. Combining horror, human drama and black comedy of their stories catch the viewer, just as the First season of this series, logically based on one of his latest novels, and which explores the strange murder of a child at the hands of a man that was hundreds of kilometers from the place of the crime

Year: 2020

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 10

Approximate duration: 45 minutes

Heaven’s Gate: the Cult of Cults

Facing the terrible power of the destructive cults It is the proposal that we propose to you. In this case, thanks to this documentary film from hbo max, we will have the opportunity to learn a little more about one of the most controversial sects of the last decades in the United States, with the name of Heaven’s Gate, which would translate as The Gate of Heaven. with a mix of Christian millenarianism, New Age and ufology, this sect was founded by Marshall Appelwhite and Bonnie Nettles. His rise to fame took place due to the disappearance of 20 people in 1975, disappearing in 1997 after the largest mass suicide perpetrated in the US history.

Year 2013

Seasons: 1

Available episodes: 4

Approximate duration: 50 minutes

