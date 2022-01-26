Best of 2021: Nicolas Cage’s versatility and talent bolstered 3 films

Movies can be made or broken by an actor’s performance. A great actor can elevate a so-so script through the emotion and delivery of it, even if he doesn’t make the movie an instant classic. While only one of Nicolas Cage’s three releases of 2021 received widespread critical acclaim, Cage stood out in all three. There is no actor who defines the year better and when I look back on cinema 2021 I will think of Cage’s wild performances that kept me entertained during a turbulent year.

Willy’s Wonderland

Cage’s entertaining year of movies began in February with Willy’s Wonderlanda rather cheeky twist on the Five nights at Freddy’s video game franchise. However, what makes this go from a shameless money grab to an entertaining and hilarious watch is Cage, whose performance is defined by his silence.

Cage’s character gets a flat tire on a country road and then has to find work as a janitor at an abandoned entertainment center to pay for his car repairs. During his shift, he is locked up and meant to be a sacrifice to the bloodthirsty animatronic mascots that used to entertain the children. It’s a pretty wild plot, and the character of Cage (only known as “the janitor”) never says a word the entire time. Instead, he takes a series of regimented breaks during his night shift, where he drinks soda and plays pinball between fights with the deadly pets.

It really speaks to Cage’s charisma that he can carry the movie without saying a word, and while Willy’s Wonderland It doesn’t reinvent the slasher genre, it ends up being a lot funnier than it should have been, and much of that can be attributed to the Coppola family member.

Pork

My favorite movie of 2021 was Pork, Michael Sarnoski’s emotional drama about truffle hunting. When the first trailer came out, the movie became an online meme due to the absurd story of Nicolas Cage hunting down his kidnapped truffle-sniffing pig. While that’s part of the appeal, there’s real heart to the film that explores class, the importance of personal relationships, and moving on, all of which augment the characters of Cage and Alex Wolff as they grow and change throughout the film. .

And all this happens in a quick time of 92 minutes, which means Pork it never overstays its welcome yet still leaves plenty of room for Cage to give arguably the best performance in a drama this year. A former chef turned recluse, Cage plays the character who is grieving his way. In recent years, grief has been unavoidable for just about everyone, and this movie about solace came just the right way thanks to great direction and the utmost effort from everyone on board.

Ghost Land Prisoners

Cage described Sion Sono Ghost Land Prisoners as the “wildest movie” he’s ever made and that’s not a statement made with any hyperbole. The film isn’t the eccentric Japanese director’s best work, but it certainly has great moments, even if the central drama isn’t all that gripping.

Even if you’re just there for the absurdity instead of reading his deeper themes, you’ll get to see Cage strapped into a bomb-filled vest, watch him lose a testicle over it, and get into plenty of mischief. It’s a ridiculous role and very different from the impressive silence of him in Willy’s Wonderland and a more dramatic role in Porkbut all three films this year showed different sides of Cage and his versatility, and surprisingly the actor was always up to the task.

