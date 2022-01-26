Benidorm Fest: Eurovision 2022 | Rigoberta Bandini, the favorite to go to Eurovision: from being the voice of ‘Caillou’ to singing with a giant tit

The rules of the game to go to Eurovision have changed in Spain. The terrible results in the emblematic song festival harvested lately have meant that this year RTVE has chosen to stop resorting to ‘triumphs’ eager to become famous or fashionable singers who lend their voice to songs of dubious quality. Italy, winner last year with the Måneskin group that previously won the first prize at the San Remo festival, has shown the way forward. Before getting the ticket to Turin, where the final of the Eurofestival will be held on May 14, you have to win the Benidorm Fest. And among all the candidates, there is a singer who stands out above the rest: Rigoberta Bandini and the song ‘Ay mama’. The great favorite of the contest to be held this Saturday.

But who is Rigoberta Bandini? The grace of festivals like the one in Benidorm is precisely that. Introduce the public to new artists who may one day become authentic mass phenomena. And if they don’t tell Julio Iglesias, who won the triumph in 1968 with ‘Life is still the same’. The fact is that the lively and vindictive song of this Catalan singer is on the way to becoming as emblematic as that of Enrique’s father. The lyrics of ‘Ay mama’, in which she speaks openly about the objectification of the woman’s body and censorship, has gone viral: «Mama, mama, mama. Let’s stop the city. Sticking out a breast in the pure Delacroix style” or “I don’t know why our boobs are so scary, without them there would be no humanity or beauty”. And all this taking into account that she will also be accompanied in her live performance by a giant tit. “The tit will be so big that we will not fit on stage and I will have to sing from home,” she assured on Twitter. The controversy is served.

The boob will be so big that we won’t fit on the stage and I’ll have to sing from home Rigoberta Bandini (@rigobandini) January 15, 2022

What many do not know is that Rigoberta Bandini, 31, is actually called Paula Ribó. And that before trying her luck in the world of song, she was a dubbing actress when she was only seven years old. She is voiced by one of the most unforgettable children’s characters for a generation: ‘Caillou’ himself, the beloved cartoon series starring a charming and imaginative boy. In addition, she has been the voice in Spanish for well-known actresses such as Emma Stone, Dakota Fanning, Shailene Woodley or Elle Fanning. It’s clear that she was destined to make a living off of her vocal chords.

In 2019 he decided to focus on his career as a singer by sharing his songs on Instagram and, a year later, he was one of Spotify’s great discoveries with his single ‘In Spain we call it solitude’, considered one of the anthems of confinement, with more 10 million views. This success was followed by ‘Too Many Drugs’, ‘Perra’ and ‘A ver qué pasa’, which became the soundtrack for a well-known brand of beer in an advertisement. It is not surprising that Rigoberta Bandini appears in the list of the 100 most creative Spaniards according to ‘Forbes’ magazine in the art category.

His fame is reaching such a dimension that his concert tickets are sold out despite the pandemic. This is what happened in Actual de 2022, the Logroño music festival, whose presence will be remembered because both she and her partner on stage showed one of her breasts. Paula Ribó usually goes on stage with her band, made up of her partner, Esteban Navarro, and her cousins ​​Belén and Juan Barenys.

It is not surprising that Rigoberta, due to her provocative and transgressive fame, begins to be compared to Madonna herself. That yes, the singer assures that by the fact of showing giant boobs, as a symbol of life and motherhood, she does not seek to shock, but rather the opposite. Normalize that part of the female body that is still considered a taboo subject. “I don’t know why our boobs are so scary” is the climax of the song. “Some women create life with our bodies, others don’t, but somehow we are all one,” she has highlighted on her Instagram.

For all these reasons, the Eurovision candidate composed ‘Ay mama’ eight years ago as a tribute to the women in her family, especially her grandmother, and to femininity in general. At the moment, the song, produced by Navarro and Stefano Maccarrone, already has three million listeners on Spotify and sweeps the clubs thanks to “mamá-mamá-mamá”, its catchy chorus. «I wanted something that convinced me a lot, to defend it with a lot of truth. I needed that guarantee that I would freak out », she told the media in the presentation of the theme. Without a doubt, a fearsome rival for the 13 remaining candidates who will fight to earn their passport to Eurovision in Benidorm.